The University of New Mexico football team is set to kick off at 5 p.m. against Fresno State in Fresno, California. The game airs on 770 AM and 96.3 FM and is streaming on Stadium.
The Journal’s Steve Virgen is reporting from Bulldog Stadium. Check out his Twitter feed below. Look for a full report here later tonight and in Sunday’s Journal print edition.
Tweets by SteveVirgen
Follow live: Lobo football at Fresno State
The University of New Mexico football team is set to kick off at 5 p.m. against Fresno State in Fresno, California. The game airs on 770 AM and 96.3 FM and is streaming on Stadium.