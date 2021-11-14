Prep football playoff roundup: Cleveland tops Hobbs; Ruidoso, Los Lunas win easily

RIO RANCHO — It took some time Saturday afternoon for the state’s No. 1 football team to resemble the state’s No. 1 football team.

But once the Cleveland Storm found its footing, Class 6A’s top seed pulled away from visiting Hobbs, beating the eighth-seeded Eagles (6-6) 42-14 in the quarterfinals.

“We had to feel our way around a little bit,” Cleveland coach Heath Ridenour said. “We had to figure out what was gonna work and how we were gonna attack. (Hobbs’) record doesn’t match their ability.”

Cleveland will play at the Field of Dreams on Friday night against No. 5 seed Las Cruces in the 6A semifinals. The Storm is the road team because the last time these two met in a semifinal round or later, in 2016, the game was in Rio Rancho.

Cleveland beat Las Cruces 42-7 in Rio Rancho on Sept. 10.

On Saturday, two sequences ultimately defined this win by the Storm (11-0).

The first came with Cleveland at its 27, third and 20 after a holding penalty.

Quarterback Evan Wysong faked a jet sweep handoff to Ethan Duran, kept it, and exploded into the secondary and past two Hobbs defensive backs for a 73-yard touchdown that broke a 7-7 tie midway through the second quarter.

“I knew my read was coming from the backside D-end,” Wysong said. “He shot at Ethan, so I had to take it. Nic (Trujillo) killed the safety, and I’m like, I gotta take this one if there’s green grass.”

Hobbs trailed by seven at halftime, but that deficit grew quickly in the third quarter.

The second important sequence was when the Storm went 65 yards in four plays to open the second half. It also added a new look with running back Jaiden Nuñez, who hadn’t touched the ball in the first half.

Nuñez, on his first carry, went 22 yards for a touchdown 66 seconds into the second half, and Cleveland’s lead swelled to 21-7.

“Anytime you can change running backs and change running styles, it affects the defense,” Ridenour said.

Said Wysong: “When we drove down the field and put it in, it was pretty much over from there.”

Wysong scored on an option keeper on Cleveland’s next possession for a 28-7 bulge.

Duran scored a pair of touchdowns for the Storm, on a 3-yard run and an 8-yard catch from Wysong.

Wysong rushed 13 times for 151 yards. Cleveland outgained the Eagles 305-34 on the ground.

CLEVELAND 42, HOBBS 14

Hobbs 0 7 0 7 — 14

Cleveland 7 7 14 14 — 42

Scoring: C, Ethan Duran 3 run (Evan Wysong kick); H, Kaden Trevino 45 pass from Colton Graham (Brian Baiza kick); C, Wysong 73 run (Wysong kick); C, Jaiden Nuñez 22 run (Wysong kick); C, Wysong 10 run (Wysong kick); C, Duran 8 pass from Wysong (Wysong kick); H, Ethan Vanlandingham 27 pass from Graham (Baiza kick); C, Isaac Medrano 5 run (Wysong kick). Records: C 11-0; H 6-6.

First downs: H 17; C 16. Rushes-yards: H 27-34; C 41-305. Passing: H … Punts-avg.: H 3-35.0; C 2-36.5. Fumbles-lost: H 1-1; C 1-1. Penalties-yards: H 6-60; C 8-68.

— James Yodice

CLASS 4A

Playing a rigorous regular-season schedule doesn’t guarantee a better performance later in the season. For Ruidoso, though, it’s clearly proving beneficial.

The No. 6-seeded Warriors, eight-time state champions, advanced to Class 4A football semifinals by rolling past No. 3-seeded St. Pius, 33-8, at Nusenda Community Stadium on Saturday. The victory sends Ruidoso (7-5) into the semifinals against district rival Lovington.

“You know, our team is clicking and peaking at the right time,” said Ruidoso head coach Kief Johnson. “We played a tough, tough schedule … you win some, and we lost a couple games we could’ve won. We easily could’ve been 7-3, but it is what it is.”

The Warriors failed at an opening-game onside kick that gave St. Pius the ball at midfield. Despite that great field position, the Sartans were unable to gain a first down failing on a fourth-and-short.

Coming off that big defensive stop, Ruidoso marched swiftly for the game’s opening score. Following a near interception by St. Pius defensive back Joaquin Torres on the fifth play of the drive, multi-purpose back Griffin Hooker took a handoff on a misdirection play and went 45 yards untouched.

Those two possessions foretold each team’s fortunes the rest of the way.

“We were probably a little rusty and little discombobulated on offense (in the first quarter),” said St. Pius head coach David Montoya. “We settled in and moved the ball, we just made too many mistakes. That’s playoff football. We did all the things you cannot do if you want to win a football game.”

St. Pius (8-3) had two second-quarter drives deep in Ruidoso territory that were thwarted by big defensive plays.

On a fourth-and-one at the Ruidoso 19, St. Pius’ leading rusher Marco Ybarra was stopped for no gain.

The Sartans immediately forced a three-and-out, and were poised for their first score reaching the Ruidoso 2-yard line with a first-and goal.

Two plays later, though, St. Pius quarterback Alejandro Sapien fumbled after a sack, leading to a recovery by Ruidoso’s Gavon Hall at the 10.

Ruidoso did botch the ensuing snap that went out of the end zone, giving the Sartans a safety. That play, though, was one of the Warriors’ few mistakes.

Braxton Hall had a pair of second-half TD runs for Ruidoso, and quarterback Cooper Pritchett threw two fourth-quarter TD passes.

“They’re definitely a good team, and they do some things really well,” Montoya said of Ruidoso. “We knew coming in that we had our work cut out for ourselves, and they were not surprising to us in any way. You just can’t fumble, can’t throw interceptions, and you’ve got to convert when you get in the red zone.”

— Patrick Newell

No. 6 RUIDOSO 33, No. 3 ST. PIUS 8

Ruidoso 7 0 13 13 — 33

St. Pius 0 2 6 0 — 8

Scoring: R, Griffin Hooker 45 run (Oscar Enriquez kick); SP, safety, Ruidoso bad snap out of the endzone; R, Braxton Hall 2 run (Enriquez kick); SP, Dominic Esparza 76 kickoff return (kick failed); R, Braxton Hall 1 run (pass failed); R, Mikey Sandoval 11 pass from Cooper Pritchett (Enriquez kick); R, Jeremy Biscaino 35 pass from Pritchett (kick failed). First downs: R 14, SP 7. Rushes-yards: R 38-276; SP 31-85.b R 7-15-0, 127 yards; SP 11-22-1, 136 yards. Total yards: R 403; SP 221. Punts-avg: R 4-34.3; SP 3-36.3. Fumbles-lost: R 1-0; SP 2-1. Penalties-yards: R 7-75; SP 7-57.

Class 4A’s No. 1 seed, Lovington, edged visiting Silver 14-7, as the Wildcats (8-3) advanced to the semifinals next Saturday at 1 p.m. at home against No. 4 seed Moriarty. Tayten Hilliard’s touchdown catch late in the third quarter was the difference for Lovington.

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 2 LOS LUNAS 31, No. 7 BELEN 0: In Los Lunas, Darryn Romero returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Tigers (11-0) beat the Eagles (7-4) for the second time in three weeks. Los Lunas (11-0) is home next Saturday at 1 p.m. to No. 6 Goddard in the semifinals. The Rockets had a regular-season game in Los Lunas on Sept. 24, won 17-14 by Los Lunas.

The Tigers put up 21 points on the Eagles (7-4) in the first quarter Saturday.

LOS LUNAS 31, BELEN 0

Belen 0 0 0 0 — 0

Los Lunas 21 3 7 0 — 0

Scoring: LL, Darryn Romero 95 kickoff return (Bell kick); LL, Paul Cieremans 6 run (Bell kick); LL, Fabian Trujillo 54 pass from Cieremans (Bell kick); LL, Bell 28 FG; LL, Cash Aragon 4 run (Bell kick). Records: B 7-4, LL 11-0. First downs: B 10, LL 14; Rushes -yards: B 37-103, LL 31-152; Passing: B 3-10-0 – 60, LL 7-12-0 – 116; Total Offense: B 163, LL 268; Punts-avg.: B 5-32, LL 1-29; Fumbles-lost: B 1-1, LL 0; Penalties-yards: B 5-55, LL 6-53.

No. 4 ARTESIA 35, No. 5 MAYFIELD 21: At Bulldog Bowl, Artesia scored two fourth-down touchdowns in a 15-second span to break a 21-all tie, and the Bulldogs (8-3) beat the Trojans (7-5).

Payton Deans scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 lead, and after a fumble recovery, Jake Barrera added a 34-yard run.

Artesia will play host to No. 1 Farmington in the semifinals at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 1 RATON 49, No. 8 HOPE CHRISTIAN 12: In Raton, junior Cayden Walton rushed for four touchdowns, three of them in a huge first half, as the Tigers dominated the defending state champions.

Raton (11-0) led 42-0 at halftime against the Huskies (7-5).

Walton scored on runs of 53, 19, 1 and 28 yards for the Tigers, who visit No. 4 St. Michael’s at 1 p.m. next Saturday in the semifinals.