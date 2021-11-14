Inspirational occasion

Native culture and identity was celebrated Saturday as more than 400 people gathered for the Indigenous Life Celebration in Albuquerque.

Organizers said the event, now in its second year, was part of Native American Heritage Month.

The city of Albuquerque Office of Equity and Inclusion-Office of Native American Affairs, community groups and Indigenous students and faculty from the Albuquerque Public Schools collaborated on the celebration that included a prayer walk, workshops and speakers.

“The students really learned how to set a goal and organize an event by inviting guest speakers, selecting and managing the vendors and recruiting their fellow students and families to come together,” Dawn Begay, coordinator of the city’s Office of Native American Affairs, said in a news release. “Their intention was to leave people feeling motivated and inspired to do good within their communities.”