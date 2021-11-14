 Boxing: Perez wins by KO - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Perez wins by KO

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Hobbs, Albuquerque flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Kenneth Jamerson by first-round knockout Saturday night.

Perez (2-0, two knockouts) floored Jamerson twice during the bout’s short duration. Jamerson (0-3) failed to beat the count after the second knockdown.

Jamerson, of Muskegon, Michigan, provided no competition for Perez, a Golden Gloves, USA Boxing and Olympic Trials amateur champion. Jamerson did at least throw some punches, unlike Matthew Melton, Perez’s debut pro opponent. But after weighing in on Friday at 100.2 pounds, almost 12 pounds under the flyweight limit, the thin-bodied Jamerson twice crumpled to the canvas under less than an all-out assault from Perez.


