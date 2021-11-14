Aggies hold off rival UTEP; announced Pan Am turnout is 8,089

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State overcame eight turnovers in the first seven minutes with hot shooting later to hold off UTEP 77-71 Saturday night at the Pan Am Center in the latest renewal of their long men’s basketball rivalry.

Nebraska transfer Teddy Allen led the Aggies (2-0) with 16 points and 6-foot-11 Coppin State transfer Yuat Alok made an impact with 13 points off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Aggies hit eight 3s and shot 52 percent for the game, played before an announced Pan Am Center turnout of 8,089. COVID-19 prevented the two rivals from playing last year, which was only the second season since 1923 they haven’t met at least once.

Souley Boum scored a game-high 21 points for UTEP (1-1), which opened the era of first-year coach Joe Golding with an 85-57 win Tuesday over Western New Mexico.

New Mexico State coach Chris Jans improved to 6-1 vs. UTEP. The two teams play again Dec. 3 in El Paso.

New Mexico State is back in action Thursday vs. Davidson in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, played in Conway, S.C.

NEW MEXICO ST. 77, UTEP 71

UTEP (1-1)

Hollins 2-4 0-0 4, Verhoeven 4-6 2-2 10, Agnew 2-3 0-1 4, Bieniemy 5-15 3-4 13, Kennedy 4-10 2-2 11, Boum 6-18 6-9 21, Sibley 2-2 1-2 6, Kalu 1-2 0-2 2, Maring 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 14-22 71.

NEW MEXICO ST. (2-0)

McCants 2-5 2-4 6, McNair 1-2 1-2 3, Tillman 4-7 2-3 12, Allen 6-14 1-2 16, Rice 6-11 1-3 15, McKinney 0-0 3-6 3, Alok 6-8 0-0 13, Avery 1-2 2-2 4, Peake 0-1 0-0 0, Cotton 0-0 5-6 5, Williams 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-50 17-30 77.

Halftime—New Mexico St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals—UTEP 5-19 (Boum 3-7, Sibley 1-1, Kennedy 1-4, Hollins 0-2, Bieniemy 0-5), New Mexico St. 8-20 (Allen 3-5, Tillman 2-3, Rice 2-6, Alok 1-2, Avery 0-1, McNair 0-1, McCants 0-2). Rebounds—UTEP 28 (Kennedy 7), New Mexico St. 39 (McCants 9). Assists—UTEP 7 (Verhoeven, Bieniemy, Sibley 2), New Mexico St. 11 (Tillman 3). Total Fouls—UTEP 24, New Mexico St. 21. A—8,089 (12,482).

RMAC/LSC CHALLENGE: At the Pit, Angelo State and Fort Lewis won two high-scoring games to tip off the two-day season-opening event for the Division II men’s teams.

Marcus Brown scored 24 points for New Mexico Highlands, which lost 96-94 to Angelo State despite scoring 62 second-half points. Angelo State shot 49 percent from the field and enjoyed a 44-31 rebounding advantage.

n Riley Farris scored 31 points and Fort Lewis beat Eastern New Mexico 96-92. James Jordan led five double-figure scorers for ENMU with 18 points.

The event concludes Sunday with ENMU facing New Mexico Highlands at 1 p.m. Fort Lewis and Angelo State play at 11 a.m.