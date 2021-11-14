Lobo volleyball holds off San Diego State

Uxue Guereca had 12 kills, Avital Jaloba added 10 and the University of New Mexico volleyball team improved its Mountain West tournament chances with a 3-0 sweep of San Diego State on Saturday.

The Lobos (18-9, 9-7) came from behind in each of the first two sets and completed a season sweep of the Aztecs (7-21, 4-12) with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 victory at Johnson Center. UNM finished 10-3 at home this season.

With the win, UNM remained in sixth place in the MWC standings, one game ahead of Wyoming. The top six finishers advance to the MWC tournament Nov. 24-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lobos visit Air Force on Tuesday and conclude the season Saturday at Fresno State.