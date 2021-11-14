 Lobo volleyball holds off San Diego State - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo volleyball holds off San Diego State

By ABQJournal News Staff

Uxue Guereca had 12 kills, Avital Jaloba added 10 and the University of New Mexico volleyball team improved its Mountain West tournament chances with a 3-0 sweep of San Diego State on Saturday.

The Lobos (18-9, 9-7) came from behind in each of the first two sets and completed a season sweep of the Aztecs (7-21, 4-12) with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 victory at Johnson Center. UNM finished 10-3 at home this season.

With the win, UNM remained in sixth place in the MWC standings, one game ahead of Wyoming. The top six finishers advance to the MWC tournament Nov. 24-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lobos visit Air Force on Tuesday and conclude the season Saturday at Fresno State.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo volleyball holds off San Diego State
College
Uxue Guereca had 12 kills, Avital ... Uxue Guereca had 12 kills, Avital Jaloba added 10 and the University of New Mexico volleyball team improved its Mountain West tournament chances with ...
2
Aggies hold off rival UTEP; announced Pan Am turnout ...
College
New Mexico State overcame eight turnovers ... New Mexico State overcame eight turnovers in the first seven minutes with hot shooting later to hold off UTEP 77-71 Saturday night at the ...
3
UNM soccer team done in by BYU's ruthless attack, ...
College
New Mexico had an inkling of ... New Mexico had an inkling of what awaited in Provo, Utah, in the opening round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament. But knowing that ...
4
Fresno State dominates football Lobos
College
There would be no Isaiah Chavez ... There would be no Isaiah Chavez magic or University of New Mexico upset this time against Fresno State. The Bulldogs used a dominant first ...
5
Lobo hoops team pushes Colorado before losing
College
Richard Pitino didn't come here for ... Richard Pitino didn't come here for moral victories. And going toe-to-toe on the road with a Pac-12 team that on Saturday was a 15-point ...
6
Outmatched Aggies fall to 1-9 after loss to No. ...
College
New Mexico State fell to 1-9 ... New Mexico State fell to 1-9 on the season with a 59-3 loss at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. The Aggies entered the game ...
7
Lobo women win big as expected, yet there are ...
College
As far as the outcome was ... As far as the outcome was concerned, Friday night's women's basketball game at the Pit went pretty m ...
8
Cross Country: Lobo women win at regionals
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's cross-country team punched its ticket to the NCAA Championships with a victory on Friday in the NCAA Mountain ...
9
Lobo soccer women see big opportunity in tough NCAA ...
College
Some feel New Mexico did not ... Some feel New Mexico did not exactly get a fair shake when it comes to the Lobos' opening-round oppo ...