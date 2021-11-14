Prep volleyball, Championship Saturday: La Cueva wins 5A, Robertson caps unbeaten season

RIO RANCHO – La Cueva, for the third time in four seasons, plus remarkable underdog Artesia, undefeated Robertson, first-time winner Laguna-Acoma and one-loss Melrose all captured state volleyball championships on Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

CLASS 5A: The top-seeded Bears simply overpowered No. 3 Cleveland, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13.

“It was unexpected,” said senior setter/hitter Erin Jones, who earlier this week signed with St. John’s. “And it was so cool.”

There was some give-and-take through the first half of the opening set, but that was the only suspense this one-sided match could muster.

“We’ve been playing well all weekend,” La Cueva coach Steve Archibeque said. His Bears (24-1) closed the season with 20 straight victories after losing to Cibola in the metro final on Sept. 11. “We’ve had glimpses of greatness, and tonight it all came together.”

For seniors Jones, Isabella Harrison and libero Jenna Sandoval, it was their third title in four seasons.

“We put up such a good fight,” Jones said, “it couldn’t be competed with.”

Junior outside hitter Ella Sanders, who transferred to La Cueva from Albuquerque High, enjoyed a fantastic match, especially with her kill total in the final set.

“I think we were all very excited, especially for the seniors,” she said. “It’s really emotional for them.”

CLASS 4A: No state champion had a more unusual or difficult – or, in the end, rewarding – journey this week than Artesia.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (19-9) were a surprising champion because of their seed, yes. And also because Artesia upset No. 1 Hope Christian (24-3) in four sets (27-25, 11-25, 26-24, 25-19) in the state final.

But the Bulldogs also went through the entire postseason – which included a five-set win over St. Pius in the play-in match on Tuesday, and two five-set victories this weekend over rival Goddard – without their head coach, Alan Williams. He was back in Artesia after contracting COVID-19.

“To be honest,” said senior middle Nataly Leon, “we definitely thought we were about to get quarantined (for the tournament).”

Leon had 14 kills to lead Artesia. Libero Koda Beltran had 26 digs in a terrific defensive performance.

It was the pivotal third set, one that Hope Christian seemed in control of before Artesia stole it, that swung things for the Bulldogs.

“That’s one thing this team does really well,” said Mandi Lewallen, Williams’ assistant who coached the team this weekend. “They can be way down, but they come back and fight.”

CLASS 3A: Robertson didn’t even play a spring season, but the Cardinals capped a 27-0 fall with a three-set sweep of district rival St. Michael’s (20-7), the No. 3 seed.

No. 1 Robertson, with nine seniors – including seven who were in this building two years ago when it won state – rolled in convincing fashion, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15.

Robertson only was stretched to a fifth set once all season, and the Cardinals dropped a mere five sets in those 27 wins.

CLASS 2A: Laguna-Acoma (23-4), the No. 3 seed, blitzed top-seeded Tularosa (17-7) and thrilled its large and boisterous crowd. The scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-12.

Junior middle Geralynn Day, who stands 6-foot-1, had 18 kills for Laguna-Acoma. Another 6-footer, junior Sylvia Gedman, added 11 kills. Junior setter Bethany Mariano dished out 28 assists.

The Hawks had only one senior on their roster.

CLASS 1A: No. 1 seed Melrose swept No. 3 Gateway Christian, 25-13, 25-17 and 26-24, as the Lady Buffaloes closed out a 25-1 season. Melrose, which was appearing in the final for the sixth consecutive season, also won state in the shortened spring season.