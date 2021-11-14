Police: 4 people dead after shooting at Tucson trailer park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four people are dead after an early-morning shooting Sunday at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side that followed a confrontation between two groups, police said.

They said neighbors in the large mobile home community began calling 911 shortly before 1 a.m. about a shooting.

Officers arrived to find three people shot and they all were declared dead at the scene.

Police said a fourth person was found injured at the scene and later died at a hospital.

According to police, a group of men went to the mobile home and confronted the homeowner and a guest.

Shots were fired and several people fled from the scene, witnesses told police.

They said the homeowner wasn’t hurt, but a guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Francisco Magos, a police spokesman, said the names of the dead were being withheld until their relatives could be notified.

Magos said no charges against any of the survivors have been filed at this time.

He said the scene was secure the shooting remained under investigation.