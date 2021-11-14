 Funeral held for Texas teen who died at Astroworld festival - Albuquerque Journal

Funeral held for Texas teen who died at Astroworld festival

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — Brianna Rodriguez, who at 16 was among the youngest of the nine people killed as the crowd surged at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, has been remembered by friends and family for her friendliness and love of dance.

Over 250 people gathered Saturday in Houston for Rodriguez’s funeral, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her white casket was surrounded by flowers and balloons in pink and white — her favorite colors.

“Every time she walked into a room, she would light up the room,” said her friend, Ariah Herrera, 16, as she cried. “She cared for everybody. She was a friend to everybody.”

Rodriguez was with a group of friends at the festival on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged toward the stage during rapper Travis Scott’s performance. Hundreds of people were treated for injuries sustained in the crush of bodies.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston delivered a eulogy and presented Rodriguez’s parents with an American flag that flew over Congress and a Congressional resolution that recognized Rodriguez’s life.

Earlier this week, Jackson Lee visited Heights High School, where Rodriguez was a junior and a member of the school’s dance team.

“Everyone said she was kind,” Jackson Lee said. “Everyone said she made them smile. In fact, I can see her now dancing in the sky.”

Her father, Osvaldo Rodriguez, recalled telling her: “Respect everyone. Everybody has different likes and wants in life, but if you love everyone, they’ll love you back.”

Jocelin Camero, 16, said Rodriguez befriended her when she was a new student in middle school.

“I walked into dance class not knowing anybody, and she welcomed me,” Camero said, choking back tears. “She was one of the greatest friends I had.”

The funeral for another Houston teen who died at the concert, 14-year-old John Hilgert, is set for Wednesday.

___

For more AP stories on Astroworld: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man found dead in canal; had been detained by ...
ABQnews Seeker
SHIPROCK - A body found Friday ... SHIPROCK - A body found Friday in a Shiprock canal is that of a man who disappeared after be ...
2
Colorado governor says all adults can get COVID booster ...
Around the Region
Facing a surge in coronavirus infections ... Facing a surge in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm Colorado hospitals, Gov. Jared Polis defied federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shots Thursday by ...
3
Texas man gets 37 years for murdering transgender woman
Around the Region
A Texas man who strangled a ... A Texas man who strangled a transgender woman to death and dumped her body in a lake in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 37 ...
4
Man charged with 11 murders in Texas
Around the Region
A Dallas man previously arrested in ... A Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman has been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose ...
5
Arizona reports 3,624 new COVID-19 cases, 24 a new ...
Around the Region
Arizona health officials already concerned about ... Arizona health officials already concerned about a fall surge are reporting more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services coronavirus ...
6
Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, ...
Around the Region
Day three and the shooters were ... Day three and the shooters were waiting under the cover of pine trees for the rain to let up. Thirty minutes later, a single ...
7
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West ...
Around the Region
More than 60 migrants were found ... More than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas, federal ...
8
Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in ...
Around the Region
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered ... A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge ...
9
More ranch acreage in Cochise County protected as open ...
Around the Region
An Arizona conservation group says an ... An Arizona conservation group says an additional 1,850 acres (749 hectares) of a cattle ranch that is part of an important wildlife corridor in ...