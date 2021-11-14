 Feds: Fugitive sought in California fatally shot in Phoenix - Albuquerque Journal

Feds: Fugitive sought in California fatally shot in Phoenix

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A fugitive sought in California was fatally shot Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with members of U.S. Marshals Service task force, the federal agency said.

The fugitive’s identity was not released but the Marshals Service said in a statement that the person killed was sought on a California warrant alleging parole violation in a case involving violent assault and rape and also was wanted in Los Angeles “for a gruesome murder that occurred earlier this month.”

The incident closed several roads near Sky Harbor International Airport.

When task force members tried to arrest the suspect, “a handgun was produced, and the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement. Task Force members returned fire, striking the suspect,” the Marshals Service statement said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and nobody else was injured, the statement said.


