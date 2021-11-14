 Colorado governor says boosters for adults can stem virus - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado governor says boosters for adults can stem virus

By Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who sidestepped federal guidelines this week by allowing all adults age 18 and older to get COVID-19 booster vaccines, insisted Friday that boosters are key to stemming an ongoing spike in cases – and strongly suggested his administration’s efforts to convince the unvaccinated to get shots have reached their limit.

Polis said his Thursday executive order on booster shots is essential to relieve pressure on hospitals overwhelmed by patients sick with the contagious coronavirus delta variant. He insisted Colorado has enough vaccines for everyone needing a booster shot.

The Democratic governor defied federal guidance on booster shots with his order. U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules allow boosters for those 18 and over who are at high risk of exposure to the virus, for people 65 and older, and for adults with special medical conditions. Polis’ order declared all of Colorado at high risk of infection, significantly expanding the number of residents eligible.

Asked about the order at a Friday briefing in Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “As you noted, this isn’t currently the guidance that’s being projected by our health and medical experts because they are looking at and understanding the data.”

Polis also defended his efforts to convince holdouts to get vaccinated and suggested those efforts had reached their limit. “We did well. We always wish we did better,” he said. “We did a lot to get where we are.”

About 80% of eligible Colorado residents have received at least one vaccine dose.


