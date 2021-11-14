 Japan's former princess leaves for US with commoner husband - Albuquerque Journal

Japan’s former princess leaves for US with commoner husband

By Yuri Kageyama / Associated Press

TOKYO — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance.

The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters, showing them boarding a plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Photos posted online showed the couple arriving at JFK Airport.

Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University law school, has a job at a New York law firm. He has yet to pass his bar exam, another piece of news that local media have used to attack him, although it is common to pass after multiple attempts.

“I love Mako,” he told reporters last month after registering their marriage in Tokyo. They did so without a wedding banquet or any of the other usual celebratory rituals.

“I want to live the only life I have with the person I love,” he said.

Although Japan appears modern in many ways, values about family relations and the status of women often are seen as somewhat antiquated, rooted in feudal practices.

Such views were accentuated in the public’s reaction to the marriage. Some Japanese feel they have a say in such matters because taxpayer money supports the imperial family system.

Other princesses have married commoners and left the palace. But Mako is the first to have drawn such a public outcry, including a frenzied reaction on social media and in local tabloids.

Speculation ranged from whether the couple could afford to live in Manhattan to how much money Kei Komuro would earn and if the former princess would end up financially supporting her husband.

Mako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, who also married a commoner, Masako. Masako often suffered mentally in the cloistered, regulated life of the imperial family. The negative media coverage surrounding Mako’s marriage gave her what palace doctors described last month as a form of traumatic stress disorder.

Former Emperor Akihito, the father of the current emperor, was the first member of the imperial family to marry a commoner. His father was the emperor under whom Japan fought in World War II.

The family holds no political power but serves as a symbol of the nation, attending ceremonial events and visiting disaster zones, and remains relatively popular.

Mako’s loss of royal status comes from the Imperial House Law, which allows only male succession. Only male royals have household names, while female imperial family members have only titles and must leave if they marry commoners.

Mako is the daughter of the emperor’s younger brother, and her 15-year-old brother is expected to eventually be emperor.

Complicating the former princess’s marriage, announced in 2017, was a financial dispute involving Kei Komuro’s mother. That issue was recently settled, according to Kyodo news service.

When Kei Komuro returned from the U.S. in September, the couple was reunited for the first time in three years. They met while attending Tokyo’s International Christian University a decade ago.

In announcing their marriage, the former princess, a museum curator, made her choice clear.

“He is someone I cannot do without,” she said. “Marriage is that decision needed for us to live on, staying true to our hearts.”

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

___

This story corrects that the princess gave up her royal status, not the throne.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Dangerously low'
ABQnews Seeker
Staffing shortage plagues Metropolitan Detention Center Staffing shortage plagues Metropolitan Detention Center
2
Baby injured while parents were under investigation
ABQnews Seeker
Child expected to survive but likely ... Child expected to survive but likely has brain damage
3
APD launches 100th homicide investigation
ABQnews Seeker
Person found with gunshot wounds inside ... Person found with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle Saturday morning
4
Peak season for vertical victories
ABQnews Seeker
Retired science teacher first to snag ... Retired science teacher first to snag all the highest summits in NM
5
Man charged with vehicular homicide in North Valley crash
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect's record shows trail of DWI ... Suspect's record shows trail of DWI arrests
6
City Councilor wants to open up Open Space Trust ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ordinance limits city's use of fund ... Ordinance limits city's use of fund to interest and investment income
7
Inspirational occasion
Albuquerque News
Native culture and identity was celebrated ... Native culture and identity was celebrated Saturday as more than 400 people gathered for the Indigenous Life Celebration in Albuquerque. Organizers said the event, ...
8
Runoff will decide two seats and ABQ City Council's ...
2021 city election
Voter turnout in recent city election ... Voter turnout in recent city election was highest in District 8
9
NM native had varied career but was a journalist ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kay McKinney worked at ABQ, Texas ... Kay McKinney worked at ABQ, Texas papers, as well as in D.C.
10
Man found dead in canal; had been detained by ...
ABQnews Seeker
SHIPROCK - A body found Friday ... SHIPROCK - A body found Friday in a Shiprock canal is that of a man who disappeared after be ...