 9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush - Albuquerque Journal

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott.

He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a news release Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”

Treston Blount, Ezra’s father, described what happened Nov. 5 in a post on a GoFundMe page that he set up to help defray Ezra’s medical expenses. He said Ezra was sitting on his shoulders when a crowd surge crushed them. The father lost consciousness and when he came to, Ezra was missing, Blount said. A frantic search ensued until Ezra was eventually found at the hospital, severely injured.

The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event’s organizer, Live Nation. The Blount family is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.

Houston police and fire department investigators have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips people at the show widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers. Scott and the event organizers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Dangerously low'
ABQnews Seeker
Staffing shortage plagues Metropolitan Detention Center Staffing shortage plagues Metropolitan Detention Center
2
Baby injured while parents were under investigation
ABQnews Seeker
Child expected to survive but likely ... Child expected to survive but likely has brain damage
3
APD launches 100th homicide investigation
ABQnews Seeker
Person found with gunshot wounds inside ... Person found with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle Saturday morning
4
Peak season for vertical victories
ABQnews Seeker
Retired science teacher first to snag ... Retired science teacher first to snag all the highest summits in NM
5
Man charged with vehicular homicide in North Valley crash
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect's record shows trail of DWI ... Suspect's record shows trail of DWI arrests
6
City Councilor wants to open up Open Space Trust ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ordinance limits city's use of fund ... Ordinance limits city's use of fund to interest and investment income
7
Inspirational occasion
Albuquerque News
Native culture and identity was celebrated ... Native culture and identity was celebrated Saturday as more than 400 people gathered for the Indigenous Life Celebration in Albuquerque. Organizers said the event, ...
8
Runoff will decide two seats and ABQ City Council's ...
2021 city election
Voter turnout in recent city election ... Voter turnout in recent city election was highest in District 8
9
NM native had varied career but was a journalist ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kay McKinney worked at ABQ, Texas ... Kay McKinney worked at ABQ, Texas papers, as well as in D.C.
10
Man found dead in canal; had been detained by ...
ABQnews Seeker
SHIPROCK - A body found Friday ... SHIPROCK - A body found Friday in a Shiprock canal is that of a man who disappeared after be ...