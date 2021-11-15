Lobos’ Carroll finding ways to contribute

FRESNO — Coach Danny Gonzales’ rebuilding project for the University of New Mexico football team isn’t just about young players.

The veterans, and even graduate managers, are pitching in to help in any way they can for the Lobos’ future.

Bryson Carroll, who has been a graduate manager this season, was in a contributing role during practices last week and he suited up as an emergency quarterback for the Lobos due to injuries to quarterbacks Terry Wilson (elbow) and CJ Montes (hand). Carroll didn’t play on Saturday, when UNM lost at Fresno State 34-7, but he was ready.

Carroll was originally recruited as an option quarterback and also played as a UNM running back from 2017-2020. With the Lobos (3-7, 1-5 Mountain West) utilizing the triple option for their offense, Carroll became an option.

“An opportunity came for him to step into that role because he’s a true Lobo and he’s part of our team,” Gonzales said. “It speaks volumes of who he is and his love for the program, and what he’s willing to do.”

Carroll served as the backup to Isaiah Chavez against Fresno State, Gonzales said, and he will continue to be a backup quarterback for the final two games, at Boise State on Saturday and at home against Utah State (Nov. 26).

Coaching is in Carroll’s blood since his father, Matt, has been a long-time high school football coach in Texas. Turns out, Carroll was coaching during the game against the Bulldogs, encouraging freshman running back Aaron Dumas, who rushed for a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

“Bryson has been a great dude for everybody, especially in the running-back room,” Dumas said. “His presence has been great, his energy. He kept me going throughout the game. I got dinged up after that long run (a career-best 63-yard gain) and it felt like it was the end of it. But he kept me going. I appreciate him for that and stepping up and coming back to this team when we needed him. I’m grateful for a guy like that.”

TOUGH SECOND YEAR: Gonzales has not fared well against other second-year coaches in the Mountain West this season, as the Lobos have lost to Colorado State (Steve Addazio), UNLV (Marcus Arroyo) and Fresno State (Kalen DeBoer), which all have second-year coaches.

Over the next two weeks, Gonzales will face first-year coaches Andy Avalos at Boise State (6-4, 4-2) and in the season finale against Blake Anderson of Utah State (8-2, 5-1), which is atop the MW Mountain Division.

FRESHMAN PHENOM: Dumas’ season rushing total improved to 622 yards, which is the most rushing yards by a Lobo freshman running back since DonTrell Moore’s 1,134 yards in 2002. Freshman quarterback Cole Gautsche rushed for 760 yards in 2012.

HE SAID IT: “I ran for 143 yards. That’s pretty on paper. But at the end of the day, we didn’t win the ball game.” — UNM freshman running back Aaron Dumas