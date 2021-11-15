Todd setting physical tone for UNM

The Lobos over the weekend didn’t flinch.

They lost — 87-76 at Pac-12 Colorado in Boulder to drop to 1-1 on the season — but they certainly didn’t back down from a team that was favored by 15 points playing in front of an announced CU Events Center crowd of 7,115.

And while the two names on the roster who have been given the lion’s share of attention since joining the Lobos in the offseason — Arizona State transfer Jaelen House and Minnesota transfer Jamal Mashburn — certainly did their part in the upset bid, scoring 22 and 20 points, respectively, it was another power-conference transfer who stepped up early and often. In fact, Taryn Todd did as much as anyone to try and live up to the calls from his coach for the roster to show more physicality.

On the second possession of the game, the 6-foot-5 TCU transfer drove hard into the paint right at the CU defense, drew contact, hit a layup and gave the Lobos a 3-0 lead with a traditional three-point play.

It was a sign of things to come.

“I just felt like I had a bad (game) on Wednesday,” Todd told the Journal after Saturday’s game. “So I just felt like I had to come on and be aggressive today. … I just got to be more aggressive. That’s my game — get to the basket, getting open jump shots, stuff like that.”

Todd, who has started both games so far for UNM and is expected to start again Monday when the Lobos return to the Pit to host Grambling State (0-2), didn’t just apply his aggressive mindset on offense, either, though he had multiple hard drives to the basket.

He defended hard. He had seven steals — tied for seventh most in a Lobos game ever with names like Granger, Greene, Banks and Scarborough ahead of him.

With 9:11 left in the game and CU leading 60-59, the Buffaloes’ star small forward Jabari Walker drove hard to the rim and leapt for a would-be highlight-reel dunk.

Todd wasn’t going to let it happen, helping from the weak side to leap up for a hard contest, preventing the bucket, but also drawing his fourth foul in the process.

It was an exchange that didn’t sit well with Walker, who got in Todd’s face to offer some words of displeasure. Todd responded and referee Mike Reed had a quick whistle, calling technicals on both players as they were being separated.

The technical was foul No. 5 for Todd, sending him to the bench with a final stat line of 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting (4-of-5 at the free throw line) to go along with those seven steals in 19 minutes, 35 seconds on the floor.

His game started with an aggressive drive into the heart of the CU defense and ended under the same basket keeping a Buffaloes star from trying to do the same.

“He did some terrific things,” first-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino said. “The game changed when he fouled out.”

So was Pitino upset with his junior guard’s technical foul?

“Honestly, he knows not to get that technical, but it was a bit of a fluke play,” Pitino said. “I mean, it’s the other guy was involved as well. So I’m not mad at Taryn.”

In two years at TCU, the guard from Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, played in 26 games, averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game for the Horned Frogs.

While New Mexico is a program trying to rebuild and re-establish a culture that it belongs on the court with anyone, Todd wasn’t about to hear any talk of the good that came out of a Saturday loss in a game most didn’t think the Lobos would have much of a chance in.

“We don’t ever expect to lose,” Todd said. “… We’re not really satisfied. We should have beat them and we didn’t.”

SOME 20-20 HINDSIGHT: House’s 22 points on Saturday and Mashburn’s 20 marked the first time the Lobos had two 20-point scorers in a game since March 4, 2020, when Vance Jackson (26 points) and Makuach Maluach (22 points) did so in a win over San Jose State in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament.

PROMOTION: Monday’s Lobo game has a “Save the Planet Day” promotion that will include free reusable water bottles for the first 1,000 fans in attendance courtesy of the Albuquerque Water Authority.