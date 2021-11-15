Conservancy district gets irrigation works title

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Local and federal water officials gathered in Albuquerque last week to sign an agreement transferring title of regional irrigation canals and dams from the federal government back to the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.

The ownership transfer from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to the local irrigation agency includes facilities and lands from the area south of Isleta Pueblo to just north of Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge.

The transfer also includes 4 miles of the Albuquerque Riverside Drain north of Isleta.

Tanya Trujillo, the U.S. Department of Interior assistant secretary for water and science, said the transfer was possible because the two agencies have a decadeslong “trust” relationship to maintain irrigation systems and wildlife habitat.

“This level of cooperation and coordination has never been more important than it is today between all of the water users and tribes on the middle Rio Grande,” Trujillo said.

In 1951, the district entered a contract with Reclamation to repair irrigation infrastructure and build more flood control systems.

The district took over most of the operations and maintenance of the facilities in the 1970s. In 1999, the MRGCD fully repaid Reclamation for the construction and repairs.

MRGCD board Chair Karen Dunning said the title transfer is a “really big deal” that will speed up initiatives like the Bernalillo-to-Belen levee project.

The $310 million project involves repairing or rebuilding more than 40 miles of levees along the river to prevent harmful flooding.

“Having title free of federal ownership provides for the district to leverage federal funding to continually invest in improving system efficiencies as we face future water supply shortages,” Dunning said.

Mike Hamman, the district’s chief engineer and CEO, said a “handful” of landowner licenses for easements and access can now go forward.

“We no longer require (Reclamation) to pre-approve license agreements for crossings, even minor land sales that have been held up in advance until this title transfer,” Hamman said.

Congress reviewed and approved the transfer.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.