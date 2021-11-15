 LANL wins tech awards - Albuquerque Journal

LANL wins tech awards

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Los Alamos National Laboratory has won eight awards for technologies and five for inventions, from the Silicon Valley-based R&D World magazine, for the best innovations of the past year.

The inventions received Special Recognition Awards, including a Gold Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, a Gold Award for Battling COVID-19, a Silver Award for Market Disruptor — Product, and Silver and Bronze Awards for Market Disruptor — Services, according to Tuesday, LANL news release.

“With these eight technology awards and five special recognition awards, we see the broader community continuing to recognize innovation from Los Alamos National Laboratory,” lab Director Thom Mason said in the release. “The people behind these awards are developing solutions to serious problems in big data, polar climates, national security, and biothreats.”

bright spotThe awards are known as the Oscars of Invention, and “honor the latest and best innovations and identify the top technology products of the past year,” the release said.

“Since 1978 Los Alamos has won more than 178 R&D 100 Awards. The Laboratory’s discoveries, developments, advancements, and inventions make the world a better and safer place, bolster national security and enhance national competitiveness,” the news release said.

Among the awards the lab was awarded was one for CICE.

“Sea ice is critical in moderating the global climate and polar ecosystems. Los Alamos leads the CICE Consortium, an international group of stakeholders and code developers that advances sea ice modeling in the public domain, providing state-of-the-art models for both near-term predictions of sea ice and weather and longer-term climate projections,” LANL said in its release.

CICE represents “the global standard for sea ice modeling across scales for scientific research, weather and ice forecasting, maritime operations planning, and global climate projections.”

LANL was the leader of the joint entry along with the Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology – Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School (Monterey, California), Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Washington, and University of Reading.


