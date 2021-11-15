 Interior eyes long-term protections for Chaco area - Albuquerque Journal

Interior eyes long-term protections for Chaco area

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Pueblo Bonito at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in 2018. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Biden administration will consider excluding the 10-mile zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico from future federal oil and gas leasing. 

The Interior Department announced the initiative in a news release on Monday. 

President Joe Biden is expected to announce more details at the White House Tribal Nations Summit this week. 

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said she appreciates the coalition of tribes and elected officials that has “persisted in their work to conserve this special area.” 

“Chaco Canyon is a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the Indigenous peoples whose ancestors lived, worked, and thrived in that high desert community,” Haaland said in a statement.Now is the time to consider more enduring protections for the living landscape that is Chaco, so that we can pass on this rich cultural legacy to future generations.”

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will now conduct an environmental analysis and seek public comment and tribal consultation on the proposed 20-year withdrawal. 

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation has long supported bills that would withdraw lands in the greater Chaco area from federal oil and gas leasing. 

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., applauded the announcement and said he would continue working to protect the Chaco region’s cultural and religious sites. 

“Today marks the beginning of the end of short-term policies that shift every year to the long-term certainty that this unique place will be protected,” Heinrich said. 

The region is a checkerboard of state, private and federal land. The proposed withdrawal would not affect leasing on private or state lands.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.    


