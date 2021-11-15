 Lawmaker switches parties as Texas GOP makes border inroads - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmaker switches parties as Texas GOP makes border inroads

By Associated Press

FLORESVILLE, Texas — A longtime Democratic lawmaker from South Texas switched parties Monday, giving Republicans another boost in their aggressive attempts to make inroads with voters along the U.S.-Mexico border.

State Rep. Ryan Guillen has been one of the most conservative Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives since 2002. His switch to the GOP comes after his rural border district was redrawn to heavily favor Republicans under new maps signed in October by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Guillen said his values no longer aligned with Democrats, who criticized him for switching rather than staying in the party and fighting for his seat.

The Texas border has long been a stronghold for Democrats. But the GOP is now looking to expand their reach along the border after former President Donald Trump made unexpected gains there in 2020.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area ...
Around the Region
Six teenagers were shot in a ... Six teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver Monday, but all were expected to ...
2
Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in ...
Around the Region
A woman who authorities say survived ... A woman who authorities say survived an attack by a man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a ...
3
Democrat Beto O'Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Around the Region
Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for ... Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for governor of Texas, pursuing a blue breakthrough in America's biggest red state after his star-making U.S. Senate campaign ...
4
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car ...
Around the Region
An 8-month-old child fell from the ... An 8-month-old child fell from the rear passenger door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, Irving ...
5
Navajo Nation reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, one new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 89 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 89 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The tribe released its latest coronavirus-related figures Sunday. Due ...
6
Vaccinations required for indoor events in Denver area
Around the Region
Amid an increase in coronavirus cases ... Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Colorado, people will be asked to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor, unseated public events with ...
7
Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona are reporting ... Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday by ...
8
Small plane loses power and crash lands in desert ...
Around the Region
A small plane had to make ... A small plane had to make a crash landing Monday morning after losing power over the unincorporated community of Laveen, according to authorities. Maricopa ...
9
Texas hospital suspends doctor for false COVID information
Around the Region
A Houston hospital has temporarily suspended ... A Houston hospital has temporarily suspended a doctor for spreading false information about COVID-19 to her patients and on social media. Dr. Mary Talley ...