Small plane loses power and crash lands in desert in Laveen

LAVEEN, Ariz. — A small plane had to make a crash landing Monday morning after losing power over the unincorporated community of Laveen, according to authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-propeller plane and suffered minor injuries.

The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released.

Sheriff’s officials said the plane went down about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix after the pilot reported losing power and being forced to land.

Video from a Phoenix TV station helicopter showed the small plane flipped over on the desert terrain not far from an airstrip.