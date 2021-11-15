Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic total to 1,217,193 cases. The number of known deaths remains at 21,653.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 2,200 statewide as of Sunday. That’s 65 more than on Saturday.

Hospitalizations in this surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed that more than 4.3 million Arizonans — 60.1% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Over 3.8 million state residents are fully vaccinated, which is 53.2% of the population.

The nationwide rates are 68.1% with at least one dose and 58.7% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.