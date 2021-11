Vaccinations required for indoor events in Denver area

DENVER — Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Colorado, people will be asked to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor, unseated public events with more than 500 people in the Denver area starting Friday.

Under an order issued Sunday by the state health department, venues that already require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from patrons can continue accepting proof of a negative test through Dec. 1. After that, anyone wanting to attend events will have to show proof they are fully vaccinated through Dec. 31.

The order says affected events include “concerts, receptions, bars, dance halls and auctions” but not houses of worship.

The surge in Colorado is the worst seen since last December but comes at a time when hospital capacity is more limited than it was then. Under state projections, more than 2,200 people could be hospitalized with the virus by Jan. 1. When combined with others who will need to be in the hospital for other conditions, that would take up every available hospital bed, The Denver Post reported.

The order applies to Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Denver and Jefferson counties.