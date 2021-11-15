 Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections - Albuquerque Journal

Argentina’s opposition scores win in midterm elections

By DÉbora Rey and Almudena Calatrava / Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina’s midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.

The triumph by the center-right coalition Together for Change will mean a tough final two years in office for the president, who must deal with the acute social crisis and also seek a debt refinancing agreement with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the economy. It could also intensify divisions within the governing coalition.

Fernández’s Front for Everyone coalition, which is made up of a collection of Peronist and leftist parties, has been able to pass laws by controlling the Senate while relying on support from independents in the lower house, where the coalition held a strong minority.

According to the official count, the opposition got 40.1% of the votes in Buenos Aires province, which is the country’s biggest population center, while the president’s coalition got 38.4%. Together for Change also led in Santa Fe, Córdoba and the city of Buenos Aires, other districts with important electoral weight.

Voters chose 127 deputies, representing half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, and 24 senators in eight provinces, which is a third of the upper house.

The result was seen as a “punishment” vote against the Fernández government for the unemployment and other hardships that have accompanied a 10% fall in Argentina’s economy last year along with continuing high inflation. More than 40% of the country’s 45 million inhabitants live in poverty, unemployment is close to 10% and inflation in October ran at an annual rate of nearly 42%.

María Eugenia Vidal, a leader in the opposition coalition who was elected to the Chamber of Deputies for Buenos Aires city, said she was moved by the result.

“Millions of Argentines across the country said ‘enough’… They said ‘enough’ and defeated the sadness, the frustration, the anger,” Vidal said.

In a recorded message, Argentina’s president acknowledged he had made mistakes, but he said the economy is growing around 9% this year and predicted the 2020 loss would be made up by early in 2022. Fernández said that would put an end to “a very hard stage” brought by the recession, which he blames on his predecessor, and by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government was also hurt by perceptions of rising insecurity and a series of scandals including violations by Fernández and those close to him of pandemic health restrictions. He has also had public disagreements with this vice president, former President Cristina Fernández.

Analysts said both politicians, who are not related, are in for a tough time.

“Both Fernández and Cristina will be weakened. Tensions between the two will rise further, but a total breakup leading to resignations is unlikely,” said Daniel Kerner, director for Latin America at consultancy Eurasia Group. “Fernández is a weak and unpopular president and, if she were to resign she would be left with limited popular support and constant and lasting opposition for Cristina and her group.”

A difficult obstacle is the need for an agreement with the IMF to refinance the debt for some $45 billion left by the previous government, which was led by conservative President Mauricio Macri in 2015-2019.

Cristina Fernández promoted the presidential candidacy of Fernández in his successful run to defeat Macri in the 2019 elections, but they have differed on economic policy and the IMF negotiations. The president advocates not delaying an agreement with the IMF to calm financial markets, which would imply cuts in public spending that clash with his vice president’s more populist vision.

“The government is going to have to rethink many things. Peronism never governed in a coalition before,” said Roberto Bacman, director of the Center for Public Opinion Studies. “Peronism has to find its own internal mechanism to define the course, the economic plan, how we end the issue of the Monetary Fund.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Teresa ignites border economy
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU study shows $1.1B annual economic ... NMSU study shows $1.1B annual economic impact, nearly 6,000 jobs
2
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months ...
Nation
American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent ... American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard ...
3
Interior eyes long-term protections for Chaco area
ABQnews Seeker
The Biden administration will consider excluding ... The Biden administration will consider excluding the 10-mile zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico from future federal oil and ...
4
Immigrants flow through Sunland Park
ABQnews Seeker
Small border city's resources stressed by ... Small border city's resources stressed by increased crossings
5
New Mexico exports on track to set record in ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's global exports up 55% from ... State's global exports up 55% from January through September
6
Moving a mountain-of trash
ABQnews Seeker
Neighbors unite for a clean community Neighbors unite for a clean community
7
Conservancy district gets irrigation works title
ABQnews Seeker
US agency officially transfers ownership US agency officially transfers ownership
8
Weeks after gruesome wreck, city reveals new signal plan
ABQnews Seeker
Lights will turn red for speeding ... Lights will turn red for speeding vehicles
9
Staffing shortage plagues Metropolitan Detention Center
ABQnews Seeker
Shortage results in inmates in lockdown ... Shortage results in inmates in lockdown for days at a time, heightening tensions
10
Baby injured while parents were under investigation
ABQnews Seeker
Child expected to survive but likely ... Child expected to survive but likely has brain damage