Briefcase: Summit Electric Supply names new president

Ed Gerber has been named president and CEO of Summit Electric Supply. Gerber has been on the board of directors at Summit for three years. For nine years, Gerber was executive vice president of sales & marketing at IDG/Vallen and was part of the leadership team that sold the company to Sonepar in 2016. He was then recruited to become leader of the Industrial Supply Association. Founded in 1977, Summit Electric Supply is a privately held, independent electrical distributor headquartered in Albuquerque.