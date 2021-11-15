 Briefcase: NMSU names business school interim dean - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: NMSU names business school interim dean

By ABQJournal News Staff

Eileen Hogan

Eileen Hogan has been named interim dean of New Mexico State University’s College of Business. Hogan received her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley. She has more than four decades’ experience in higher education in teaching and publishing at several business colleges throughout the United States. Hogan was a professor of management at the College of Business at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania for almost 20 years. She then went on to serve as interim dean of the College of Business and Natural Sciences at Black Hills State University, and later at the W.A. Franke College of Business at Northern Arizona University. She will serve at NMSU until a permanent dean is appointed.


