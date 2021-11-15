Briefcase: NM physician named president to national urology association

Dr. Damara Kaplan, Ph.D., MD, has become the first female president of the American Association of Clinical Urologists. Kaplan is the first New Mexican physician to hold the position in more than 30 years. She began her term in October and will remain president for one year. The AACU was established in 1968 to provide information about the socioeconomic and political issues that affect the urology profession and to directly influence the resolution of those issues by facilitating one-on-one communication between physicians and legislators in order to improve patient care.