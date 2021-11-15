 Briefcase: AED leader elected vice chair of international council committee - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: AED leader elected vice chair of international council committee

By ABQJournal News Staff

Danielle Casey

Danielle Casey, CEcD, EDFP, has been elected vice chair of the External Member Relations Committee of the International Economic Development Council. Casey is president and CEO of Albuquerque Economic Development. The External and Member Relations Committee is responsible for clarifying IEDC’s desired public image, and for recommending policy positions in the governmental relations and legislative arena. Casey brings extensive experience in leadership, public administration, marketing, business development and retention, and strategic planning. She served previously as executive vice president for the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. She began her career in Arizona, serving in the City of Maricopa as its first economic development director and assistant city manager, and later as economic development director for the City of Scottsdale. Casey has served on the Board of the International Economic Development Council since 2017.


