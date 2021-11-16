NM officials defend mask mandate amid effectiveness questions

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration pushed back Monday on claims made by Colorado’s governor questioning the effectiveness of New Mexico’s face mask mandate in the wake of a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Both Colorado and New Mexico have been among the western states that have seen a recent resurgence in infection rates — primarily among unvaccinated individuals — and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cited New Mexico’s numbers as a reason for not reimposing a face mask requirement in his state.

A Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said Polis’ comments were “disappointing,” citing studies showing that face-mask wearing, especially the use of surgical masks, reduces the spread of COVID-19.

And a state Department of Health spokesman insisted the mask mandate has saved lives, although 5,191 New Mexicans had died due to the virus as of Monday.

“The science is unequivocal: when high-quality masks are worn correctly, they are incredibly effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19,” DOH spokesman Matt Bieber said. “Without a mask mandate, New Mexico would have more cases.”

New Mexico’s mask requirement for indoor public settings was reimposed by the Lujan Grisham in mid-August amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

While virus spread slowed shortly thereafter, it has accelerated in recent weeks and the number of new confirmed cases in New Mexico recently hit the highest level since January.

State health officials on Monday reported an additional 3,712 new cases over a three-day period, and the state’s test positivity rate has increased to 12.9%. They also reported 498 hospitalizations statewide — up from 425 individuals hospitalized a week earlier.

Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase acknowledged during a briefing last week it’s impossible for state officials to enforce every single mask violation. But he said the Department of Health has continued to send out letters warning of possible $5,000 fines for violators.

Some New Mexico Republicans have criticized the mask mandate, with state GOP chairman Steve Pearce saying Monday it does not have “real science to support it.”

“The COVID numbers keep climbing even with Lujan Grisham’s forced mask mandates,” Pearce said in a statement, adding the governor should instead focus on possible virus spread at the state’s southern border with Mexico.

New Mexico was among the first states to require that face coverings be worn in public settings, when Lujan Grisham revised a previous public health order to include a face mask mandate in May 2020. The mandate was then briefly lifted in May for fully vaccinated individuals, only to be reimposed in August.

Currently, New Mexico is one of just six states with a face mask mandate in place regardless of an individuals’s vaccination status, according to the AARP. The other states are Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Illinois and Hawaii.

A public health order that includes the mask requirement is scheduled to remain in effect through Dec. 10, though it could be extended beyond that date.