 Tucson police identify 3 people fatally shot at trailer park - Albuquerque Journal

Tucson police identify 3 people fatally shot at trailer park

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday released the names of three of the four men killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side.

Tucson police said a social function had taken place at the mobile home that lasted until early Sunday morning.

There was a disturbance and one of the attendees ultimately left and then returned with other people, according to police, who said a confrontation ensued between the men and the homeowner that led to gunfire.

Neighbors in the large mobile home community called 911 about the shooting and officers found three people shot. They all were declared dead at the scene.

A fourth person was found injured at the scene and later died at a hospital.

Police said the homeowner wasn’t hurt, but a guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The men killed were identified as 18-year-old Juan Jose Martinez, 22-year-old Manuel Adolfo Vazquez, 24-year-old Luis Vazquez and a 20-year-old man whose name was being withheld pending family notification, police said.

After speaking with witnesses and the homeowner, police said no charges have been filed and no suspects are being sought at this time.

Police said detectives will send their report to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area ...
Around the Region
Six teenagers were wounded Monday in ... Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, ...
2
Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ...
Around the Region
Tempe is now the second Arizona ... Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace. The ...
3
Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in ...
Around the Region
A woman who authorities say survived ... A woman who authorities say survived an attack by a man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a ...
4
Democrat Beto O'Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Around the Region
Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for ... Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for governor of Texas, pursuing a blue breakthrough in America's biggest red state after his star-making U.S. Senate campaign ...
5
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car ...
Around the Region
An 8-month-old child fell from the ... An 8-month-old child fell from the rear passenger door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, Irving ...
6
Navajo Nation reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, one new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 89 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 89 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The tribe released its latest coronavirus-related figures Sunday. Due ...
7
Vaccinations required for indoor events in Denver area
Around the Region
Amid an increase in coronavirus cases ... Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Colorado, people will be asked to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor, unseated public events with ...
8
Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona are reporting ... Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday by ...
9
Small plane loses power and crash lands in desert ...
Around the Region
A small plane had to make ... A small plane had to make a crash landing Monday morning after losing power over the unincorporated community of Laveen, according to authorities. Maricopa ...