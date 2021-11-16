 To beer or not to beer: city weighs Los Altos alcohol policy - Albuquerque Journal

To beer or not to beer: city weighs Los Altos alcohol policy

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

As the city overhauls Los Altos Park, officials are weighing whether alcohol consumption and sales should be allowed on-site. (Jessica Dyer/Journal)

Los Altos Park is undergoing a metamorphosis that will bring new softball fields, a promenade and eventually a BMX pump track.

But whether its future also includes alcohol is now at issue.

City Councilor Diane Gibson — whose district includes the park — is pushing to make Los Altos dry, while Mayor Tim Keller’s administration is pursuing a concession setup that would allow for potential alcohol sales.

Los Altos is one of a few city parks where alcohol consumption is generally permissible, but Gibson is sponsoring legislation to disallow drinking and also bar future on-site alcohol sales, even for special events. She argues it is key to making the overhaul successful and is what surrounding neighborhoods want from a 33-acre park that has experienced serious crime and other problems.

“Our point in doing this (renovation) is to reactivate this park — to bring people in to start using the park and riding their bikes and watching games and playing horseshoes and using the pump track, all of those things. …. Allowing alcohol in this park is going to have the opposite effect on that,” Gibson said during Monday’s Council meeting, adding that the community’s sense of security matters more than “whether or not someone is going to be able to have a beer at the park.”

But Councilor Klarissa Peña successfully proposed delaying a vote for three weeks, saying she wanted more information, particularly from sports event organizers. She said she worried banning alcohol might blunt the park’s tourism impact.

“I would hate to see us investing all that money for all those reasons to bring tournaments from everywhere and make this beautiful park that’s not going to be utilized in the way it’s intended to be utilized,” Peña said. “Part of big large events like that oftentimes serve alcohol.”

The city this summer began a $13 million renovation intended to make the park more hospitable to softball tournaments and the general public. It should be done next summer. A second phase will bring a BMX pump track, new dog park, horseshoe courts and playground. Combined with the already completed Los Altos Pool update, Gibson said the site upgrades will likely total about $30 million, $10 million of which came from lodgers tax bonds.

A spokeswoman for Keller’s office said that alcohol sales are allowed at parks citywide during special events and the present design — which includes a keg cooler — makes that possible at Los Altos too. City Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon said the administration looks forward to further conversations with the council.

“With the redesign of Los Altos Park, the City is working to build a wide array of amenities for families and a home for tournaments that will continue to make Albuquerque a destination for sports tourism,” he said in a statement.


