 With no snow yet, Arizona Snowbowl delays its opening day - Albuquerque Journal

With no snow yet, Arizona Snowbowl delays its opening day

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Snowbowl has delayed its opening day due to having no snow yet.

The popular ski and snowboarding spot in northern Arizona was planning to open some of its initial runs for the season on Friday.

But Snowbowl officials announced Monday that due to the unseasonably warm temperatures and no snow, the opening will be delayed until further notice.

They say anyone who bought lift tickets or booked rentals for opening day and weekend should receive an email with a link to make changes, exchanges or to receive a credit.

Sunrise Park Resort, a popular ski spot in northeastern Arizona, is scheduled to open for the season Dec. 3.


