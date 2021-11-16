 UNM, 13 strong, takes on Panthers - Albuquerque Journal

UNM, 13 strong, takes on Panthers

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The return of LaTascya Duff, right, here with her teammate and twin sister LaTora, gives UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury a full roster of healthy players entering Tuesday night’s game against Prairie View A&M.
These are the type of problems that a coach doesn’t mind.

Going into Tuesday night’s home game against Prairie View A&M, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team (2-0) will have 13 healthy players vying for minutes.

Senior LaTascya Duff is back earlier than expected from offseason surgery, and it turns out freshman Paula Reus’s sore knee won’t prevent her from playing.

As a result, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury has a slew of options as he tries to settle on a starting lineup and determine player rotations. Tough decisions? Perhaps, but Bradbury probably won’t lose much sleep over them.

“We’ve got a busy schedule coming up over the next few weeks and we’ll be trying to nail down our rotations,” he said Monday. “We have a lot of different pieces and it may be an ongoing process where we adjust things based on the opponent. But getting Tay (Duff) and Paula back definitely makes us better. You can’t have too many good options.”

Duff, who played four minutes off the bench Friday against Northern New Mexico, figures to be a starter at some point. Last season’s Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year averaged 14.9 points and hit 93 3-pointers for UNM last season, but she’ll need time to build endurance after undergoing non-basketball-related surgery in August.

Starting LaTascya alongside her twin sister LaTora Duff, Jaedyn De La Cerda, Antonia Anderson and Shaiquel McGruder (all seniors) would give UNM one of the nation’s most experienced starting lineups and put five proven scorers on the court.

UNM’s bench, on the other hand, would then be composed of two sophomores and six freshmen. The group has displayed considerable talent and potential, but the battle for playing time will only intensify with Reus available.

A 6-foot-1 forward from Spain, Reus began dealing with knee soreness after the Lobos’ second exhibition game and underwent an MRI last week. No structural damage was detected, and Reus returned to practice Monday.

“She’ll get some minutes (Tuesday),” Bradbury said.

Prairie View A&M (1-1) also has a deep bench and can match UNM in terms of height. The Panthers present a few challenges that have kept Bradbury and his staff busy with preparations.

“A lot of heavy ball screens, size and they have players who can hit 3’s,” Bradbury said of the Panthers. “They’re a threat.”

Tuesday’s contest is the finale of a three-game homestand for the Lobos, who will play four of their next five in Texas. UNM visits Houston on Saturday, hosts Houston Baptist on Tuesday then takes on Stephen F. Austin, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas Tech in the three-day Van Chancellor Challenge in Katy, Texas.

CUMBER HONORED: UNM’s Viané Cumber was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday. The Sandia High School alum scored 17 points in her first collegiate start against Northern New Mexico, hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point range, with four rebounds and two steals.

DELAYED DOUBLE-DOUBLE: It took a while to confirm, but Lobos sophomore Navaeh Parkinson posted her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against Northern New Mexico. UNM’s live stats program broke down in the third quarter, but official stats were compiled and posted a few hours after the game concluded. The point and rebound totals were both career highs for Parkinson.

 

Tuesday
Prairie View A&M at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming) 


