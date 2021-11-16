 Ex-Gov. Richardson helps in release of US journalist - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Gov. Richardson helps in release of US journalist

By Grant Peck and David Rising / Associated Press

Former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson, right, poses with journalist Danny Fenster in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Monday. (The Richardson Center via AP)

BANGKOK – American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home.

Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release, and the two landed in Doha, Qatar.

“I’m feeling all right physically,” a bearded Fenster, in baggy drawstring pants and a knit hat, said on the tarmac in comments carried by the Al Jazeera network. “It’s just the same privations and things that come with any form of incarceration. You just go a little stir-crazy. The longer it drags on, the more worried you are that it’s just never going to end. So that was the biggest concern, just staying sane through that.”

Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. Days before his conviction, he learned he had been charged with additional violations of terrorism and treason statutes that put him at risk of an even longer sentence of life in prison.

He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February, and his was the harshest sentence yet.

“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and past ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement emailed by his office. “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”

Richardson said he discussed Fenster’s release during a visit earlier this month to Myanmar when he held face-to-face negotiations with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s ruler. That trip was described as a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid and vaccines.

Richardson is known for traveling to nations with which Washington has poor, if any, relations – such as North Korea – to obtain the freedom of detained Americans.

U.S. journalist Danny Fenster works out of his van that he converted into a home/office in Detroit in 2018. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, that Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar. (Fenster family photo via AP)

Fenster has been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was headed to the Detroit area to see his family.

“We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home – we cannot wait to hold him in our arms,” his family said in a statement. “We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months.”

The exact allegations against Fenster were never clear, but much of the prosecution’s case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during a crackdown on the media following the military’s seizure of power. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.

Fenster, a native of the Detroit area, has a master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University, and had worked for a newspaper in Louisiana before moving to Southeast Asia, according to Deadline Detroit, a news website to which he was an occasional contributor.

His brother, Bryan Fenster, has said he had “passion for writing about folks who struggle and fight for social justice” and was particularly interested in the plight of people from the Muslim Rohingya minority, hundreds of thousands of whom fled Myanmar during a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the army in 2017.

Frontier Myanmar Editor-in-Chief Thomas Kean said Fenster was “one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been unjustly arrested simply for doing their job since the February coup.”

According to the U.N., at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained by the military since the takeover and 47 remain in custody, though not all of them have been charged.

In a statement broadcast on state TV, the military said that Fenster had been released at the request of Richardson and the chairman of the Japan-Myanmar Friendship Association. Japan, unlike the United States and the European Union, does not take a publicly confrontational stance with the military-installed government, and would like to see improved relations between Myanmar and the West.

The generals in Myanmar “were convinced that it wasn’t worth it to hang on to Danny,” U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan, who represents the Fenster family in Congress, told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was innocent, and he was just an annoyance for them. If they kept him and anything really happened to him, we would never forget it. We would never forgive them.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
PRC examiner backs PNM coal plant pullout
ABQnews Seeker
Five elected regulators likely to vote ... Five elected regulators likely to vote in December on 'recommended decision'
2
Ex-Gov. Richardson helps in release of US journalist
ABQnews Seeker
Online editor from US was facing ... Online editor from US was facing 11 years of hard labor in military-ruled Myanmar
3
Mother charged in infant son's death
ABQnews Seeker
Child died week after 'overwhelmed' mom ... Child died week after 'overwhelmed' mom called authorities for help, officials say
4
'A matter of dignity' for Chaco
ABQnews Seeker
Biden pauses drilling leases, proposes 20-year ... Biden pauses drilling leases, proposes 20-year ban
5
To beer or not to beer: city weighs Los ...
ABQnews Seeker
whose district includes the park — ... whose district includes the park — is pushing to make Los Altos dry, while Mayor Tim Keller's administration is pursuing a concession setup that ...
6
NM officials defend mask mandate amid effectiveness questions
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration pushed ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration pushed back Monday on claims made by Colorado's governor questioning the effectiveness of New Mexico's face mask mandate in ...
7
New Mexico exports on track to set record in ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's global exports up 55% from ... State's global exports up 55% from January through September
8
Santa Teresa ignites border economy
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU study shows $1.1B annual economic ... NMSU study shows $1.1B annual economic impact, nearly 6,000 jobs
9
Conservancy district gets irrigation works title
ABQnews Seeker
US agency officially transfers ownership US agency officially transfers ownership