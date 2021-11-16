Piedra Vista’s Yost wins by 1

Quinn Yost, a Piedra Vista High senior, said he did his best to focus on his routines because of the stress he felt before the 18th tee at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Golf Course in Kinder, Louisiana.

With Rodrigo Barahona and Ian Lentz, both from Florida, on his tail for a national title, Yost knew he needed to do something special. He did.

He collected his sixth birdie of his 5-under par-67 final round to win the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (boys 14-18 age division) by one stroke among a field of 55 on Monday.

“This is by far the biggest golf tournament I have ever won,” Yost said in a telephone interview. “For it to be Notah Begay’s tournament, it’s just an honor.

“The 18th was a ‘getable’ par 5, but it was all over water so it can get people. I didn’t hit the best drive in the world. I hit 3-wood to about 60 feet and two-putted for birdie and won by one.”

Yost, who earlier this year won the Class 5A state championship at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course, shot a 1-over 73 in the first round on Saturday and then came back with a bogey-free round of 8-under par 64 on Sunday. Yost described his play in the second round as “unconscious.” The round, that included eight birdies, matched his personal best.

“I’m so proud of Quinn and his incredible win at the NB3 Junior National Championship,” Notah Begay III said in a text. “It clearly demonstrates that our kids from New Mexico can compete with the best in the country.”

Aiden Krafft, a Cibola High senior, finished 10th in the tournament, 74-71-70-215.

Yost and Krafft, who are friends, qualified for the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship final tournament together while at Twin Warriors Golf Course for the New Mexico Regional on Aug. 7. They finished tied at the regional at even-par 144 to be the top qualifiers.

Krafft, who won the New Mexico Class 5A state title as a freshman in 2019, finished tied for seventh in the inaugural NB3 national championship last year when he was the lone qualifier from New Mexico.

Yost said he is returning to New Mexico on Tuesday morning. He said he is planning to sign his national letter of intent “hopefully” by Thanksgiving. The University of New Mexico, New Mexico State and Nebraska are among his top choices.