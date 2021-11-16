 Prison transport suit settled for $175K - Albuquerque Journal

Prison transport suit settled for $175K

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – The state Corrections Department has reached a $175,000 settlement with a former inmate who says he was injured when a tire blew out on a prison van and later was forced to spend hours without ventilation in a second van.

It’s one of two lawsuits centering on the 2019 trip and it comes after a $2 million verdict in a similar case a few years ago.

The ex-inmate in the newly settled case, Diego Tijerina of Albuquerque, filed a federal lawsuit in 2020, alleging violation of his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

The state denied the allegations and recommended the court dismiss the case. In reaching the settlement this fall, the state continued to deny liability, but said it wanted to avoid the cost of further litigation.

The Tijerina complaint is one of two lawsuits based on a June 21, 2019, trip involving eight inmates who were transported from the Los Lunas prison and were on their way to Clayton when a wooden board on the floor of the van ripped open and a tire blew out, according to court filings.

Tijerina said the jolts injured his neck. He and the other inmates later spent two hours “baking in the heat of the van” while waiting for a replacement vehicle, the lawsuit said, and then the second van had no ventilation, making it unbearable inside.

Corrections officers turned up their radio, the lawsuit said, when inmates begged for help.

One inmate vomited, the suit said, and Tijerina passed out before being sent to the hospital.

“This is another example of the deplorable way we transport inmates in our prison system,” Tijerina attorney Matt Coyte said Monday. “There is no excuse to use such a barbaric way of moving people from prison to prison. Vegetables are transported in better conditions.”

The second lawsuit – filed by Lawrence Lamb – is pending in state District Court.

The pair of suits follow a 2019 verdict in a similar case – a $2 million award in favor of another former inmate left in a hot prison transport van in 2013.


