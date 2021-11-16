 Lobos' Dumas given honor by conference - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos’ Dumas given honor by conference

By Steve Virgen / ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

 

University of New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas was named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week after rushing for a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 34-7 loss at Fresno State on Saturday.

Dumas, out of Americas High in El Paso, sees his latest performance as the start of greater things to come, and it’s a rushing mark that he aims to surpass.

“As I grow, I’m going to start putting up 200-, possibly 300-yard games,” Dumas said after Saturday’s loss that dropped the Lobos to 3-7, 1-5 in the Mountain West. “I’m definitely just going to keep growing from here. There are some things that I have to fix, some runs that I can’t get tripped up on, a few big runs I left on the table.”

Dumas’ day included a career-long 63-yard run in the first quarter. His 143 rushing yards are the most by a Lobo freshman since Cole Gautsche rushed for 149 yards as a quarterback against Wyoming on Nov. 10, 2012. It was the most rushing yards by a freshman running back since DonTrell Moore rushed for 179 yards against Wyoming on Nov. 30, 2002.

Dumas has 622 yards rushing this season, the most by a true freshman since Gautsche rushed for 760 as an option QB in 2012, and it’s the most by a freshman running back since Moore rushed for 1,134 in 2002 as a redshirt freshman.

In addition to Dumas, the Mountain West named UNLV running back Charles Williams Offensive Player of the Week, San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas Defensive Player of the Week and SDSU kicker/punter Matt Araiza Special Teams Player of the Week.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobos' Dumas given honor by conference
College
University of New Mexico running back ... University of New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas was named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the ...
2
UNM, 13 strong, takes on Panthers
College
These are the type of problems ... These are the type of problems that a coach doesn't mind. Going into Tuesday night's hom ...
3
NMU: Prince gets the job
Pro
The Zach Prince era of New ... The Zach Prince era of New Mexico United soccer officially kicked off Monday morning. Prince, 33, is taking over as the club's head coach ...
4
TCU transfer Taryn Todd helping set physical tone for ...
College
Guard Taryn Todd is helping set ... Guard Taryn Todd is helping set a tone for the UNM Lobo men's basketball team this season, not backing down against any opponent.
5
Lobos' Carroll finding ways to contribute
College
Coach Danny Gonzales' rebuilding project for ... Coach Danny Gonzales' rebuilding project for the University of New Mexico football team isn't just about young players. The veterans, and even graduate managers, ...
6
Emptying the notebook: Lobos lose at Colorado
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets or whatever other odds & ends I could empty out of the old notebook ...
7
Lobo hoops team pushes Colorado before losing
ABQnews Seeker
Richard Pitino didn't come here for ... Richard Pitino didn't come here for moral victories. And going toe-to-toe on the road with a Pac-12 team that on Saturday was a 15-point ...
8
Lobo volleyball holds off San Diego State
College
Uxue Guereca had 12 kills, Avital ... Uxue Guereca had 12 kills, Avital Jaloba added 10 and the University of New Mexico volleyball team improved its Mountain West tournament chances with ...
9
Aggies hold off rival UTEP; announced Pan Am turnout ...
College
New Mexico State overcame eight turnovers ... New Mexico State overcame eight turnovers in the first seven minutes with hot shooting later to hold off UTEP 77-71 Saturday night at the ...