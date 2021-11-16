Lobos’ Dumas given honor by conference

University of New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas was named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week after rushing for a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 34-7 loss at Fresno State on Saturday.

Dumas, out of Americas High in El Paso, sees his latest performance as the start of greater things to come, and it’s a rushing mark that he aims to surpass.

“As I grow, I’m going to start putting up 200-, possibly 300-yard games,” Dumas said after Saturday’s loss that dropped the Lobos to 3-7, 1-5 in the Mountain West. “I’m definitely just going to keep growing from here. There are some things that I have to fix, some runs that I can’t get tripped up on, a few big runs I left on the table.”

Dumas’ day included a career-long 63-yard run in the first quarter. His 143 rushing yards are the most by a Lobo freshman since Cole Gautsche rushed for 149 yards as a quarterback against Wyoming on Nov. 10, 2012. It was the most rushing yards by a freshman running back since DonTrell Moore rushed for 179 yards against Wyoming on Nov. 30, 2002.

Dumas has 622 yards rushing this season, the most by a true freshman since Gautsche rushed for 760 as an option QB in 2012, and it’s the most by a freshman running back since Moore rushed for 1,134 in 2002 as a redshirt freshman.

In addition to Dumas, the Mountain West named UNLV running back Charles Williams Offensive Player of the Week, San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas Defensive Player of the Week and SDSU kicker/punter Matt Araiza Special Teams Player of the Week.

