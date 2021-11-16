 Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month - Albuquerque Journal

Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

By Christopher Rugaber / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That’s the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.

Solid hiring, strong pay raises, and healthy savings for many households are underpinning robust spending. Americans are also still buying more cars, furniture, and other goods than they did before the pandemic, which is overwhelming U.S. ports and shipping firms and pushing up prices. The solid spending last month suggests the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.

Tuesday’s retail sales figures aren’t adjusted for inflation, which rose 0.9% in October, the government said last Wednesday. In some categories, such as gas station sales, which rose 3.9% in October, a jump in gas prices accounted for nearly all the gain. Gas prices rose 3.7% in October, according to the government’s inflation report.

Still, many major retailers reported healthy sales increases, another sign that high prices aren’t deterring consumers from spending. Walmart and Home Depot reported rising sales and solid profits, though both companies saw their costs climb because of supply chain disruptions. Walmart said its consolidated gross profit rate took a hit primarily due to increased supply chain costs, in addition to other issues.

Businesses and other employers are rapidly increasing pay to fill a near-record number of open jobs. Wages and salaries jumped in the July-September quarter, compared with a year earlier, by the most in 20 years. That’s giving more Americans extra money to spend.

Yet inflation has eroded those gains for most Americans. Prices jumped 6.2% in October from a year earlier, the government said, Wednesday the most in 31 years.

Still, a wide range of stores reported healthy sales gains, including online retailers, which reported an increase of 4% last month. Sales at electronics and appliance stores rose 3.8%. Both figures suggest shoppers are already stepping up their holiday shopping. Auto sales rose 1.8% as auto manufacturing has perked up.

Sales at restaurants and bars, however, were flat last month, a sign that Americans are still spending more on goods than services, a key reason for all the supply chain snarls.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'A matter of dignity' for Chaco
ABQnews Seeker
Biden pauses drilling leases, proposes 20-year ... Biden pauses drilling leases, proposes 20-year ban
2
Mother charged in infant son's death
ABQnews Seeker
Child died week after 'overwhelmed' mom ... Child died week after 'overwhelmed' mom called authorities for help, officials say
3
PRC examiner backs PNM coal plant pullout
ABQnews Seeker
Five elected regulators likely to vote ... Five elected regulators likely to vote in December on 'recommended decision'
4
Ex-Gov. Richardson helps in release of US journalist
ABQnews Seeker
Online editor from US was facing ... Online editor from US was facing 11 years of hard labor in military-ruled Myanmar
5
NM officials defend state's mask mandate amid surge
ABQnews Seeker
Colorado governor questions effectiveness as NM ... Colorado governor questions effectiveness as NM cases mount
6
Prison transport suit settled for $175K
ABQnews Seeker
Former inmate says he was injured ... Former inmate says he was injured when a tire blew on the prison van
7
DA asks California judge to compel Facebook to release ...
ABQnews Seeker
Torrez seeks info on NM group ... Torrez seeks info on NM group in suit filed by his office last year
8
Las Cruces rising as filmmaking hot spot; tax incentives ...
ABQnews Seeker
Productions that film 60 miles outside ... Productions that film 60 miles outside the Albuquerque/Santa Fe corridor can get an extra 5% added
9
Bear poaching incident investigated after killing near Taos
ABQnews Seeker
Animal slain by arrows at the ... Animal slain by arrows at the edge of a road
10
To beer or not to beer: city weighs Los ...
ABQnews Seeker
whose district includes the park — ... whose district includes the park — is pushing to make Los Altos dry, while Mayor Tim Keller's administration is pursuing a concession setup that ...