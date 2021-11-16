Fire prompts evacuations near Rocky Mountain National Park

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A wildfire erupted Tuesday near a town that serves as a gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, prompting evacuation orders for some residents and businesses.

The fire was burning near Hermit Park Rock southeast of downtown Estes Park, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Department said. The department said the fire, reported at 7 a.m., was estimated at 75 acres (29 hectares) and that several structures were threatened.

The late-season fire comes amid warmer-than-normal temperatures and drought conditions in much of Colorado. There’s also an elevated risk of wildfires starting and spreading Tuesday because of expected high winds in a large swath of the state, including the area along Interstate 25 where most of Colorado’s population is concentrated.