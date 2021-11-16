 Democrat Michelle Beckley running for lieutenant governor - Albuquerque Journal

Democrat Michelle Beckley running for lieutenant governor

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Michelle Beckley, a state representative and one of the more liberal members of the Texas House, said Tuesday she is running for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Her announcement comes a day after Beto O’Rourke jumped in the governor’s race, giving Texas Democrats a national figure and prolific fundraiser atop their ticket. Beckley was among a wave of Democrats who flipped GOP-held statehouse seats in 2018 down-ballot races during O’Rourke’s narrow loss for U.S. Senate.

Mike Collier, who was Texas Democrats’ nominee for lieutenant governor that year, and Matthew Dowd, who was a strategist to former Republican President George W. Bush, are also running in the Democratic primary.

The winner will be an underdog against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking a third term.

Beckley was among the more than 50 Democrats in the Texas House who decamped to Washington this summer to temporarily block sweeping new voting restrictions. In her announcement she called for legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid, proposals that have never gained traction in the GOP-controlled Texas Capitol.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Scottsdale Unified School District board president is ousted
Around the Region
The Scottsdale Unified School District has ... The Scottsdale Unified School District has elected a new interim president amid allegations that board president Jann-Michael Greenburg distributed a 'dossier' on some parents ...
2
Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy
Around the Region
Calls for an independent investigation into ... Calls for an independent investigation into what led to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival went unheeded Monday, as Houston-area officials instead chose ...
3
With no snow yet, Arizona Snowbowl delays its opening ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Snowbowl has delayed its ... The Arizona Snowbowl has delayed its opening day due to having no snow yet. The popular ski and snowboarding spot in northern Arizona was ...
4
6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area ...
Around the Region
Six teenagers were wounded Monday in ... Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, ...
5
Tucson police identify 3 people fatally shot at trailer ...
Around the Region
Authorities on Monday released the names ... Authorities on Monday released the names of three of the four men killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side. ...
6
Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ...
Around the Region
Tempe is now the second Arizona ... Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace. The ...
7
Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in ...
Around the Region
A woman who authorities say survived ... A woman who authorities say survived an attack by a man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a ...
8
Democrat Beto O'Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Around the Region
Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for ... Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for governor of Texas, pursuing a blue breakthrough in America's biggest red state after his star-making U.S. Senate campaign ...
9
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car ...
Around the Region
An 8-month-old child fell from the ... An 8-month-old child fell from the rear passenger door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, Irving ...