American adds direct service to Austin from ABQ

American Airlines announced Tuesday that it would begin nonstop daily service between the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

Service will begin Jan. 4, according to a news release from Albuquerque’s Aviation Department.

The flight will be the second daily service and third direct flight between the two cities, according to the aviation department. Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts said Southwest Airlines also operates a daily flight to the Texas capital, and Allegiant Airlines offers a non-daily direct flight.

The aviation department has made Austin one of its focus cities for its Fly Direct campaign, a nationwide advertising campaign aimed at bolstering tourism travel to New Mexico.

Starting Jan. 4, the flight will depart Albuquerque at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 2 p.m. daily, according to the release. The return leg will leave Austin at 2:03 p.m. and arrive in Albuquerque at 3:04 p.m.

The flight will be operated by American’s regional carrier Envoy Airlines. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at www.AA.com.