 Driver fatally struck person on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

Driver fatally struck person on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate after a person was fatally struck by a truck Tuesday morning on the West Side. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
A person is dead after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning on the West Side.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

“It does appear to be pedestrian error at this time,” he said. “Currently there are no charges pending.”

Gallegos said the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. at Interstate 40 and Unser. He said a person in a truck was merging from Unser onto I-40 and struck a person crossing the road.

Gallegos said the driver tried to miss the person, which they thought was an object in the road, but struck them on the passenger side. He said the driver realized it was a person after stopping and called 911.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This investigation is ongoing at his point,” Gallegos said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
American adds direct service to Austin from ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
American Airlines announced Tuesday that it ... American Airlines announced Tuesday that it would begin nonstop daily service between the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
2
Driver fatally struck person on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A person is dead after being ... A person is dead after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning on the West Side. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
3
New Mexico spaceport boss seeks funds to keep momentum ...
ABQnews Seeker
Operations are ramping up at Spaceport ... Operations are ramping up at Spaceport America in New Mexico, and the executive director told lawmakers Monday that he needs an additional $2 million ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Lobo defense stealing the show
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats or any other odds & ends I could empty out of the old notebook after Monday ...
5
Lobos hit gas pedal in 2nd half, blow out ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House sparked a dominant second ... Jaelen House sparked a dominant second half and had 18 points, eight steals and seven assists in an 86-61 Lobos win over Grambling State ...
6
DA asks California judge to compel Facebook to release ...
ABQnews Seeker
Torrez seeks info on NM group ... Torrez seeks info on NM group in suit filed by his office last year
7
Bear poaching incident investigated after killing near Taos
ABQnews Seeker
Animal slain by arrows at the ... Animal slain by arrows at the edge of a road
8
Two coaches punished, man sent to hospital in Cruces ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adults started fighting when kids threw ... Adults started fighting when kids threw punches after football game
9
PRC examiner backs PNM coal plant pullout
ABQnews Seeker
Five elected regulators likely to vote ... Five elected regulators likely to vote in December on 'recommended decision'