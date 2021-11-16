Driver fatally struck person on West Side

A person is dead after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning on the West Side.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

“It does appear to be pedestrian error at this time,” he said. “Currently there are no charges pending.”

Gallegos said the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. at Interstate 40 and Unser. He said a person in a truck was merging from Unser onto I-40 and struck a person crossing the road.

Gallegos said the driver tried to miss the person, which they thought was an object in the road, but struck them on the passenger side. He said the driver realized it was a person after stopping and called 911.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This investigation is ongoing at his point,” Gallegos said.