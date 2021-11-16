Program aims to train New Mexicans as production assistants — for free

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico Film Office wants train New Mexicans as production assistants.

The Production Assistant Bootcamp is a collaboration between the film office and Central New Mexico Community College to provide training for free.

Production assistant is an entry-level position that give an opportunity to get into the industry and roles can include office work, errands, set up, and clean up. Strong organizational and communication skills are necessary.

“Working as a production assistant is like a rite of passage and is an excellent way to get to know all the various departments on a film set and figure out what one wants to do and if this is the career for them,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “This is the job that is the entry point for those interested in pursuing a career in the film and television industry.”

The film office is bringing in Alton Walpole — a longtime New Mexico filmmaker — to lead the program.

Walpole has worked many productions over the course of his 30-year career including the New Mexico-made projects, “Crazy Heart,” “The Book of Eli,” “Longmire” and “Godless.”

The free one-day online bootcamps will run through April 22, 2022.

The first will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, and held over Zoom.

The following dates are planned: Dec. 4 and Dec. 17; Jan. 8 and Jan. 22; Feb. 3 and Feb. 19; March 5 and March 19 and April 1.

According to the film office, participants must be New Mexico residents over the age of 18 and interested and available to work immediately.

The bootcamps are a partnership between the NM Film Office and CNM Ingenuity.

Tracy Hartzler, CNM president, said partnering with the film office will help address the growing workforce needed in the state.

“CNM has been training film production technicians to support New Mexico’s growing film industry for nearly 20 years,” Hartzler said. “We’re excited to expand our workforce development support of the film industry by providing this new opportunity for those who are interested in quickly becoming a production assistant as an entry point to this major industry.”

Dodson said the program will offer New Mexicans opportunities within the growing industry.

“As New Mexico continues to see an increase in production in our state and a demand for a trained and skilled crew, this new Production Assistant Bootcamp will provide a pipeline of trained New Mexicans for the entry-level PA positions needed by productions,” Dodson said.

More information and a link to register can be found at cnmingenuity.org and click “props and film resources.”

Space is limited and spots will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.