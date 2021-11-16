COVID hospitalizations in NM hit peak since January

SANTA FE — The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico reached a nine-month high Tuesday — a 47% increase in the last 15 days alone.

The surge comes as New Mexico now ranks No. 3 in the nation for the most COVID-19 cases per person over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in coronavirus patients is adding extra pressure to New Mexico hospitals that have faced long-standing shortages of health care providers and beds.

Two hospital systems in Albuquerque and one in Farmington, for example, have activated crisis standards of care to help standardize decision-making for how to handle demand that exceeds their normal resources. Some hospitals last week operated at 140% of capacity, their top executives said.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 542 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico, the most since Jan. 30. It’s also a sharp jump from the 368 hospitalizations reported Nov. 1.

The state also recorded an additional 1,048 cases of the disease, led by 302 in Bernalillo County and 179 in Doña Ana County.

New Mexico now ranks behind only Michigan and Minnesota in the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the last week, according to the CDC.

The state on Tuesday also announced another 12 fatalities, pushing New Mexico’s official statewide death toll to 5,203 residents.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated made up 95% of the deaths, 77% of the hospitalizations and 72% of the cases in a recent four-week period, according to state epidemiology reports.

Some promising news emerged nationally, however, as Pfizer asked federal regulators to approve a new pill for treating COVID-19. The company has said its pill dramatically reduces hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk adults.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for any adult who completed their primary series of Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago.

Her administration also extended New Mexico’s indoor mask mandate for public settings, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. New Mexico is one of just six states with such a mandate, according to AARP.

New Mexico has a strong vaccination rate compared with the rest of the country, ranking No. 12 overall for percentage of residents with at least one dose, according to the CDC.

About 73.7% of adults in New Mexico are fully vaccinated and about 55.2% of residents age 12 to 17.

About 6.3% of kids 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.