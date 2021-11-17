 7 inmates charged in fatal beating at San Miguel jail - Albuquerque Journal

7 inmates charged in fatal beating at San Miguel jail

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Las Vegas, New Mexico, police detective was familiar with Eric Vigil from prior run-ins.

But when the detective was called to investigate Vigil’s homicide at the San Miguel County jail, he said the 40-year-old was unrecognizable, according to court records.

The detective said Vigil’s lips were sunken in from having no teeth left, his face was purple and nose “almost completely flat.” The blood was spattered around the cell “with so much energy” that pieces of flesh stuck to the walls.

Seven fellow inmates were charged Monday in a two-minute beating that left Vigil dead on Nov. 1 at the San Miguel County Detention Center.

Conrad Atencio, 25, Dathian Lucero, 24, Daniel Magallanes, 22, Nathan Pacheco, 25, Devin Morales, 21, Pierre Lovato, 44, Joaquin Richardson, 19, are each charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

The warden of the jail did not respond to questions from the Journal.

Vigil had been held at the jail since June 7 and was pending trial on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm accused of having a pistol and sawn-off shotgun.

In 2013 Vigil was acquitted in the 2007 fatal shooting of two New Mexico Highlands University students while his older brother was sentenced to 30 years in the case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court:

Jail officials were alerted around 5:30 p.m. by an inmate in the Echo pod who said another inmate had slipped and fallen. They found Vigil on the floor in a large cell on the top floor. He was pronounced dead at Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas.

Surveillance video showed that the inmates surrounded Vigil and followed him to the cell after the staff left the pod. Vigil tried to close the cell door behind him but Lovato caught the door and the men go inside.

The video showed Magallanes hit Vigil and the other inmates drag him to the middle of the cell and attack him as other inmates watched from the doorway. The inmates leave the cell and “shake hands and hug each other in a celebratory fashion” before going to the showers. Ten minutes later guards were made aware and locked down the pod.

By the time a Las Vegas police detective arrived, the men had washed up and changed clothes but many of them had swollen knuckles and no defensive injuries. Atencio, Magallanes, Morales and Lucero all refused to speak with police and began crying when told Vigil had died.

Pacheco told police Vigil was a bully who was feared in the pod and everyone was getting tired of him. He said the only way for any of the inmates to “come out alive” was to attack Vigil at once — comparing the incident to the biblical story of David and Goliath.

Another inmate, who watched the beating, told police Vigil challenged everyone to a fight before going into the cell. He said after Vigil fell down everyone attacked him. The inmate told police he was “grossed out” and there were teeth everywhere.

An autopsy found Vigil had no defensive wounds — indicating he never fought back — and his skull was filled with blood. He had multiple facial fractures and, due to the blood spatter, the pathologist found Vigil was “jumped on, and stomped on, and beaten.”

“Through my past experiences and encounters — I could no longer recognize (Vigil),” the detective wrote in the complaint.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Spinning into suborbit: Firm launches test rocket from NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
SpinLaunch Inc. launched its first rocket ... SpinLaunch Inc. launched its first rocket in October from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico w ...
2
Woman found dead at Taos Pueblo was well-known artist
ABQnews Seeker
Gallery owner calls passing of DeAnna ... Gallery owner calls passing of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo, 29, ‘a tragic loss’
3
American adds direct service to Austin from ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
American Airlines announced Tuesday that it ... American Airlines announced Tuesday that it would begin nonstop daily service between the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
4
7 inmates charged in fatal beating at San Miguel ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Las Vegas, New Mexico, police ... The Las Vegas, New Mexico, police detective was familiar with Eric Vigil from prior run-ins. But when the detective was called to investigate Vigil’s ...
5
COVID hospitalizations in NM hit peak since January
ABQnews Seeker
The number of patients hospitalized for ... The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico reached a nine-month high Tuesday — a 47% increase in the last 15 days ...
6
New Mexico utility executives tout merger to state lawmakers
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico utility officials on Tuesday ... New Mexico utility officials on Tuesday touted millions of dollars in economic development benefits and customer savings if state regulators approve a multibillion-dollar merger ...
7
Program aims to train New Mexicans as production assistants ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Film Office wants ... The New Mexico Film Office wants train New Mexicans as production assistants. The Production Assistant Bootcamp is a collaboration between the film office and ...
8
Metro Beat: Council shelves tax preparer law; also prioritizes ...
ABQnews Seeker
We haven't hit Thanksgiving yet but ... We haven't hit Thanksgiving yet but Albuquerque leaders are already contemplating tax time. On Monday the City Council voted not to enforce the Albuquerque ...
9
Driver fatally struck person on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A person is dead after being ... A person is dead after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning on the West Side. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...