 Residents object to county's Sandia Ranch plans - Albuquerque Journal

Residents object to county’s Sandia Ranch plans

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County is proposing various uses for the Sandia Ranch property in the North Valley. (Source: Bernalillo County)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

As Bernalillo County seeks necessary approval to incorporate a sign-language charter school on some of its North Valley property, area residents continue crying foul over what they claim is a misuse of public funds.

County officials, however, maintain the county is on solid legal ground and note that the school is just one element in a site plan that also includes a park, horse arena and multiuse public building.

The county purchased what many call Sandia Ranch in 2015 with about $1.9 million from a voter-approved 2014 parks-and-recreation general obligation bond. Located on Edith north of Osuna, the approximately 19-acre site was home to a vacant and dilapidated sanitarium. Deputy County Manager Enrico Gradi called it a “rescue” effort – the county bought the parcel because it had become a nuisance but without specific plans for it. That same year the county adopted a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, noting that it was exploring two options for the site: a community center “satellite” site that might include a pool, fitness center, gym and classroom space or a “satellite” to the county’s 4-H site with amenities such as an office/classroom building, hoop houses to grow vegetables and a horse/livestock arena.

The current plan includes indoor and outdoor arenas, a 25,680-square-foot multipurpose building, hoop houses, vineyards, a garden and orchard and agricultural space for the county’s cooperative extension office. It also incorporates a new location for the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. An existing tenant at a county building on Lomas, the school would cover construction of its new building and pay the county to lease the southwest corner of Sandia Ranch.

Though the pandemic halted activity, the county is now seeking conditional use needed to advance its plan. Ahead of the scheduled Dec. 8 zoning administrator hearing, the county is hosting a public meeting about the plan Thursday at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center.

Peggy Norton, president of the North Valley Coalition, said she wanted and expected something different – specifically a community center-like space for activities like basketball and exercise classes, which she said would fill a void in the area.

“Why are we passing a general obligation recreational bond to buy property for a school?” she said.

One resident who lives nearby said the county’s plan “nullifies” the stated purpose of a parks and recreation bond.

“Voters will have a right to feel deceived if the current plan is approved,” Linda Dietz said during a County Commission meeting this month.

But Gradi said the planned multipurpose building can accommodate many uses, and that the school intends to open some of its property to the general public and make lease payments the county could put into other recreational endeavors. He said he’s been surprised by community pushback to the school.

“(The school’s) a partner that the county currently has now. And it just seemed like this was a great opportunity to kind of combine these uses or do something that is really unique and innovative while still providing a lot of great open space and stuff to the community,” he said.

If you go
What: Public meeting about Sandia Ranch
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth NW


