Women’s hoops: Lobos prevail despite being outplayed after halftime

Call Tuesday night’s win a learning experience.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team took lessons away – both good and bad – from its 88-71 victory over Prairie View A&M at the Pit.

The plus side: Shaiquel McGruder scored 30 points, LaTora Duff racked up 17 points and 12 assists (all career highs) and UNM rolled up 38 fast-break points while improving to 3-0. When they were locked in, the Lobos gave an announced crowd of 4,250 plenty to cheer about.

The minus side: UNM was not locked in for much of the second half and the visiting Panthers (1-2) made the Lobos pay. PVA&M hit nine 3-pointers in the game, all coming after halftime (including a half-court buzzer-beater to end the third-quarter by Kirdis Clark), and trimmed a 25-point deficit to 10 at one point.

As one might suspect, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury was acutely aware of the negative numbers.

“We just were not there,” Bradbury said of the second half. “We kept turning the ball over and Prairie View has good shooters who become great shooters when they’re unguarded.”

Prairie View got as close as 78-68 when Diana Rosenthal hit the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 4:33 left. Rosenthal led the Panthers with 18 points and five assists.

But just when the Pit fans began to feel a bit uncomfortable, McGruder cashed in a pair of driving layups to help UNM regain control. The Lobos, who struggled at the foul line much of the night, went 6-for-6 in the final 1:12 to finally put the victory on ice.

McGruder, whose previous best was 18 points, finished 13-of-18 from the field with seven rebounds and four steals.

“Shai carried us,” Bradbury said, “and thank goodness she was able to get some steals and breakaways.”

Antonia Anderson had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for UNM. Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 13 points and seven boards but was 4-of-14 from the field and had five turnovers.

UNM came away with plenty to work on, including rebounding where it finished on the wrong end of a 53-47 count. The Panthers grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, leading to 20 second-chance points.

Still, the home team produced some highlight-reel material, particularly Duff and McGruder, who appeared to be on the same page throughout the game. Several of Duff’s assists came on feeds to McGruder, including a no-look pass in transtion that brought a roar from the crowd.

“She’s just an amazing PG (point guard),” McGruder said of Duff. “She’s got the goggles, that’s what we call it, and just sees everything.”

Duff grinned when asked about her ability to get McGruder the ball in prime scoring situations.

“We’ve been building that connection since last year,” Duff said. “I just tell her to be ready and I’ll find her.”

The Lobos rolled to a 50-29 halftime lead, beating the Panthers down the floor repeatedly and getting 3-pointers from De La Cerda, LaTora and LaTascya Duff and Viané Cumber.

But Prairie View, which was 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half, went 9-for-13 from long range in the second half.

Box score: UNM 88, Prairie View A&M 71

Saturday

Women: UNM at Houston, 3 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM