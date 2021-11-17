 Lujan Grisham to propose gross receipts tax cut - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham to propose gross receipts tax cut

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, speaks about economic development during a news conference at the Capitol. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Outlining her priorities as she enters a critical election year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she will seek a reduction in New Mexico’s gross receipts tax for the first time in decades and push to offer nearly universal child care to help parents — especially women — enter and stay in the workforce.

The tax cut, if successful, would shave one-quarter of a percentage point off the statewide rate and cost about $145 million a year in revenue, according to state officials.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, also pledged to ask the Legislature to make it easier to hold people in jail if they’ve been accused of a violent crime, to create a $100 million fund to add police officers and to pass a law designed to make New Mexico a hydrogen hub for the nation’s efforts to address climate change.

The governor outlined the initiatives Wednesday before hundreds of business and civic leaders gathered for a breakfast meeting of the Economic Forum of Albuquerque, a nonpartisan group.

Her half-hour remarks provided a peek at her priorities as lawmakers prepare for a 30-day session starting Jan. 18. A special session dedicated to redistricting is set for next month.

Lujan Grisham described the state government as awash in cash thanks to federal stimulus funds and strong economic growth. State reserves, she said, stand at 37% of annual spending.

It’s the right time, she said, to reduce the gross receipts tax levied on goods and services in New Mexico, similar to a sales tax. The rate reaches 9% in some parts of the state.

“It has a chilling effect,” Lujan Grisham said of the rising rates. “We’ve got to do that tax overhaul that can really make a difference. We have the resources.”

Revising the state’s gross receipts tax system has been a longtime priority at the Capitol, but efforts for a substantial overhaul and tax cut — often led by Republican Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho — have repeatedly failed to make it through.

In a written statement, Lujan Grisham’s office said the governor will seek a 0.25% reduction in the statewide gross receipts tax rate, dropping it to from 5.125% to 4.875%.

The rate consumers pay is higher because municipal and other governments also impose gross receipts taxes. In Albuquerque, for example, the rate is 7.875%.

The tax cut would save families and businesses about $145 million a year, her administration said, and the state portion of the rate hasn’t fallen since 1981.

The governor is up for reelection to a second term in 2022, and a large field of Republican candidates is competing for the nomination to challenger her. All 70 seats in the state House and other statewide offices — such as attorney general — are also on the ballot.

Lujan Grisham outlined a host of legislative priorities Wednesday, including:

— Continuing a state push to offer more robust child care benefits, a move she said would make it easier for parents to work and address the 83,000 job openings in New Mexico. The state, she said, should target universal access to child care.

— Establishing a fund to help recruit and retain police officers statewide. The governor said she would ask for $100 million next year as part of a 10-year push for 1,000 more officers.

— Revising the state’s bail reform law, she said, to “drive a wedge in the revolving door in our criminal justice system.” Lujan Grisham said she wants the changes to target people charged with committing a violent crime with a weapon.

“I can tell you it’s not going to be an easy lift in the Legislature,” the governor said. “Criminal justice reform is hard.”

— Passage of a hydrogen law to help attract investment and spur innovation in companies seeking to decarbonize more of the economy.

She described it as a matter of “economic justice” that would help communities hit hard by the transition away from coal power plants.

 

 


