 Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says - Albuquerque Journal

Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s busiest travel period.

“We are prepared,” Pekoske told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He said travelers should expect long lines at airports and plan to spend a little more time getting through security.

In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screening in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving. But that plummeted in 2020 as the pandemic kept people at home.

Pekoske said he didn’t think a vaccine mandate going into effect for TSA agents Monday would have any effect on staffing for Thanksgiving next week.

“In fact, implementation of the mandate will make travel safer and healthier for everyone,” he said. “So, we see quite a significant increase in the number of our officers that are vaccinated, and I’m very confident that there will be no impact for Thanksgiving.”

Pekoske told NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday he remains “very concerned” about the issue of unruly passengers as incidents on airplanes have continued.

“The level of unruly behavior is much higher than I’ve ever seen it,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Monitor slams APD's backlog of force probes
ABQnews Seeker
City criticizes 'inflammatory hyperbolic language' in ... City criticizes 'inflammatory hyperbolic language' in report
2
Renowned Taos Pueblo artist, 29, found dead
ABQnews Seeker
Gallery owner calls the passing of ... Gallery owner calls the passing of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo 'a tragic loss'
3
Corrections Department seeks funding to boost staff
ABQnews Seeker
Workforce a top concern after the ... Workforce a top concern after the state took over management of two private prisons
4
In a murderous year in ABQ, gunplay leads to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque has passed the tragic milestone ... Albuquerque has passed the tragic milestone of 100 homicides in one year, with six more weeks to go
5
7 inmates charged in fatal beating at San Miguel ...
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy found no defensive wounds; detective ... Autopsy found no defensive wounds; detective said victim was unrecognizable
6
COVID hospitalizations in NM hit highest peak in nine ...
ABQnews Seeker
State is No. 3 in virus ... State is No. 3 in virus cases per person over past week
7
Residents object to county's Sandia Ranch plans
ABQnews Seeker
Opponents say county's plans are not ... Opponents say county's plans are not consistent with recreational bonds
8
PED pursues budget boost amid lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
$6.7 million raise would include hiring ... $6.7 million raise would include hiring over 30 new workers
9
Ready, set, action for free film training
ABQnews Seeker
NM Film Office, CNM offering production ... NM Film Office, CNM offering production assistant boot camp
10
Spinning into suborbit: Firm launches test rocket from NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
SpinLaunch Inc. launched its first rocket ... SpinLaunch Inc. launched its first rocket in October from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico w ...