Supreme Court sides with legislators in dispute over spending authority

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s Supreme Court sided with a bipartisan group of senators in a dispute over spending authority for $1.7 billion in federal relief funds, barring Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham from spending any more of the federal dollars without legislative approval.

The ruling, which was announced after the state’s highest court heard arguments from attorneys and deliberated for roughly one hour, clears the way for the Legislature to appropriate nearly $1.1 billion in allocated money received under the American Relief Plan Act in the coming months— though the governor would still have the ability to fully or partially veto any legislative spending plan.

Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, one of the two senators who initially filed the court petition seeking to prevent Lujan Grisham from spending the unallocated federal funds, called the ruling an affirmation of the Legislature’s power of the purse-strings.

“For me, the day is a huge victory for the Constitution,” Candelaria told reporters shortly after the ruling was announced. “The Legislature has the obligation and the duty to allocate these funds.”

He also said lawmakers could act on the unspent federal relief funds — intended to help states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — during a special session on redistricting expected to be called next month or during a 30-day legislative session that will start in January.

However, it remains unclear whether the ruling will also apply to other federal programs that provide money to New Mexico. A written opinion detailing the full scope of the ruling and its implications on future disputes is expected to be issued in the coming days.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the governor’s general counsel Holly Agajanian argued previous legal precedent supports Lujan Grisham’s handling of the relief funds.

The governor’s attorney also said it’s appropriate for the governor to exert authority over federal funds that are intended for specific purposes and can be clawed back by the federal government if certain deadlines and reporting requirements are not met.

But those arguments did not appear to sway justices, as Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Vigil at one point asked Agajanian, “Didn’t you just rewrite the Constitution.”

Supreme Court Justice David Thomson was blunt in saying the Constitution makes clear the Legislature’s role in appropriating public funds.

“I learned that in second grade — they control the purse-strings,” Thomson said.

The Supreme Court case was the culmination of an extended political spat between the Governor’s Office and some legislators on budgetary matters.

The tug-of-war intensified after Lujan Grisham used her line-item veto authority in April to ax legislative earmarks for more than $1 billion in federal stimulus dollars from a state budget bill. The vetoed earmarks included funding for a state unemployment fund, a popular college scholarship program and highway repairs.

However, the governor announced in June her administration would target more than $656 million of the federal money to replenish the unemployment fund, which was all but drained by a deluge of pandemic-related claims for jobless benefits.

The governor has also earmarked smaller amounts of the federal dollars for COVID-19 vaccine incentives and a temporary wage supplement for individuals working in New Mexico’s chile fields.

Senate Republican floor leader Greg Baca of Belen, who filed the court petition with Candelaria, said he was glad that during a time of heated political tensions a bipartisan group of senators could come together on the court challenge.

“I’m excited to see the court side with the people and the Constitution,” Baca told reporters.

But he said it’s likely there will be partisan disagreements about how the money is ultimately spent, saying, “I can almost guarantee you we won’t agree on how it’s spent.”

For her part, Lujan Grisham said she was disappointed by the ruling but pleased to have the legal clarity on how to move forward.

“It was a question, and now we have an answer,” Lujan Grisham said in a response to reporters’ questions at the Capitol.

She said she would consult with legislators immediately on how quickly the money can be allocated and put to work. She joked that lawmakers shouldn’t plan to go on vacation over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“It means we have some extra work to do together,” she said of lawmakers.

The most important takeaway, Lujan Grisham said, is that New Mexico has a tremendous influx of money that can be put work improving the state.

“Look, I’m not going to let it rain on my parade,” she said of the decision.

Journal Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay contributed to this report.