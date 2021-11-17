Pima County authorities ID human remains found last month

TUCSON, Ariz. — Human remains found near Three Points last month have been positively identified, according to authorities.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said the remains are those of 74-year-old Michael Brown, but the manner of death hasn’t been determined yet.

The partial human remains were located on Oct. 4.

Sheriff’s deputies said they immediately identified it as a suspicious circumstance and requested the response of detectives, who collected evidence.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide any additional information about Brown and sheriff’s officials said their investigation was ongoing.

Three Points is a community southwest of Tucson with a population of about 5,500.